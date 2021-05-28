Netflix Removes Producer From Original Series Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

✖

Netflix has announced that it removed a producer from one of its original series, following the resurfacing of past sexual misconduct allegations. According to Deadline, Netflix did not name the producer or the show, writing in a statement, "On Monday, we received an anonymous email containing historical allegations about a producer on one of our titles. Whilst the allegations are unrelated to his time on the show, we immediately removed him from the production and referred the matter to the police."

The outlet noted that this story was first brought to the public's attention by UK trade Broadcast, which stated that it was aware of the producer's identity but refused to name him. Broadcast reported that the allegations detailed in the letter to Netflix were "very serious." It also stated that the claims came from at least 6 different people. None of the allegations, however, retained to the Netflix series currently in production.

It is also reported that, in addition to being fired by Netflix, the producer has had his BAFTA membership revoked, and has been placed on suspension by his agent, who is currently investigating the allegations. The individual has not issued a public statement, by a lawyer representing him did speak with Broadcast about the situation. "He has never acted inappropriately on any production, or at all, and has never had any complaints made about his conduct," the lawyer said.

This certainly not the first time Netflix has severed a relationship with someone over misconduct allegations. Comedian Chris D-Elia was previously scrubbed from the streaming service's film Army of the Dead. D'Elia, who also starred in the second season of Netflix's You, played a helicopter pilot in the Zack Snyder film, but was removed and replaced with comedian Tig Notaro after the allegations surfaced. Earlier this year, he addressed the claims against him in a vlog posted to YouTube.

"I do know how it looks with all the stuff that’s been said," the comedian said near the beginning of his video. "I know it looks bad, and it doesn’t show the full scope of what happened." D'Elia then stated, "I stand by the fact that all my relationships have been consensual and legal. That’s the truth."

In a separate statement published by Deadline, D'Elia elaborated further. "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," he stated. D'Elia added that "all of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me."

He concluded the statement by saying, "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."