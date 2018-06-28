Netflix Releases Trailer to Hunting Comedy ‘The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter’

Netflix has just released the trailer for The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, a new film from the streaming giant starring Josh Brolin and Danny McBride.

The film is about Buck Ferguson (Brolin), a famous whitetail deer hunter who has his own hunting show. Buck decides to shoot an episode around him reuniting with his estranged son on a hunting trip, but they two soon learn they don’t have as much in common as Buck would like.

McBride plays the trustworthy — albeit unlucky — cameraman tasked with filming the journey.

The cast of the film also features Carrie Coon (Gone Girl, The Post), Scoot McNairy (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gone Girl), and newcomer Montana Jordan, playing Buck’s son Jaden.

The film was co-written by McBride along with his film-partner Jody Hill, as well as John Carcieri, with Hill directing. The crew began principal photography way back in 2015, so it seems the final product has been finished for quite some time.

Interestingly, Jordan landed the role of Jaden after being out approximately 10,000 other applicants, and then went on to be cast in CBS’s Young Sheldon as George “Georgie” Cooper, Sheldon’s older brother, who was recently depicted on The Big Bang Theory by actor Jerry O’Connell.

Fans will likely be most familiar with Hill and McBride’s work creating the HBO series’ Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals. In a January 2018 Rolling Stone interview, McBride spoke about how network executives first reacted when he and Hill brought Eastbound & Down to them, joking that they did not understand the main character, Kenny Powers — played by McBride.

“They were like, ‘What is this?!’ We were getting notes back in the beginning like, ‘No one is going to like this guy. We need to soften him.’ Our mantra was, ‘Well, that’s the point. This guy is an a-hole and we’re not going to soften him too much. It’s a growth, not a formula.’ People can get away with that with dramas, but for some reason in comedies in America, that was a concept they didn’t love.”

“The British had been doing it for years, but here he had to be likeable. You had to have hearts of gold and lovable losers … all this stuff that I just thought was boring,” he added. “I don’t write characters like that, I didn’t want to play a character like that. I didn’t want to watch a fucking story about a character like that.”

Eastbound & Down is not available through the streaming giant, but fans can see The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter when it begins streaming on Netflix on July 6.