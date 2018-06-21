Netflix Releases Touching ‘Last Chance U’ Season 3 Trailer

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming third season of sports docuseries Last Chance U, which will mark a new era for the fan-favorite series.

The hit show will be shifting its focus from the players of East Mississippi Community College, to Independence Community College in Kansas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All of us had felt that we had kind of told the story that we wanted to tell in Scooba,” director Greg Whiteley said to SB Nation, who first released the trailer. “And we were ready to go to another school and see what stories that they had. We were convinced that there would be stories to tell, and we were convinced that they would be good.”

The series also debuted a brand new slogan, which reads: New Town, New Team, New U.

According to the outlet, the third season will feature high-profile football players, including former Florida State and four-star quarterback prospect Makik Henry, former Texas Tech wide receiver Carlos Thompson, and former Michigan running back Kingston Davis.

Independence head coach Jason Brown took over the program in December 2015. The Pirates went 5-4 in his first season as coach.

“Our phone conversation with him was an all-timer,” Whiteley said of Brown. “He’s a 100 percent hustler in the very best sense of the word. We all just adored him.”

Last Chance U‘s first two seasons focused on all aspects of the football program at East Mississippi Community College. A major theme on the show include t he players’ academic struggles, some of whom have come to the college from less-privileged backgrounds.

“The world of Junior College athletics seems to be a magnet for truly inspiring, heartbreaking, and compelling stories,” Whiteley told the outlet. “For two seasons on Last Chance U, East Mississippi Community College provided an endless supply of characters and issues to explore, but we always believed there was a lot more to be discovered in the JUCO football landscape. Leaving Mississippi and heading to Independence, Kansas, gave us the opportunity to test our theory that what makes the show memorable isn’t contingent upon how good a team is.”

He addd: “As we embedded ourselves in the lives of Coach Jason Brown, associate English professor Latonya Pinkard, Bobby, Emmit, Malik, Rakeem, Carlos, their teammates at Independence Community College, and the residents of this quintessentially American town, we found riveting, one-of-a-kind experiences. That the ICC Pirates football team would develop, surprisingly, into something great was gravy.”

Last Chance U will debut its third season July 20 on Netflix.