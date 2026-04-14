Netflix Releases First Trailer for ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Reboot

The Little House on the Prairie reboot is near. Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated reboot of the NBC series that ran for nine seasons starting in 1973.

The family drama series is an adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s novels. It tells the story of the 1870s adventures of the Ingalls family.

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The logline for the Netflix reboot is described as “part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West,” and a “fresh adaptation” of Wilder’s semi-autobiographical books “offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier,” TV Line reports.

In this version, Laura, played by Alice Halsey, serves as narrator. The family featured includes: “Ma” Caroline played by Crosby Fitzgerald, “Pa” Charles played by Luke Bracey Mary played by Skywalker Hughes. The cast includes Jocko Sims, Warren Christie, Meegwun Fairbrother, Alyssa Wapanatǎhk, Wren Zhawenim Gotts, and newcomer Xander Cole.

All eight episodes of the show will be available for streaming on Netflix on Thursday, July 9. The reboot has already been renewed for a second season.

Netflix announced in January 2025 that a reimagining of the TV classic was in the works. The reboot is “expected to follow Charles, his wife Caroline, and their daughters Laura and Mary as they leave Wisconsin to settle in Independence, Kansas.”

According to Deadline, Rebecca Sonnenshine will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Dana Fox, Susanna Fogel, and Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions will also be executive producing. The show is from CBS Studios and Anonymous Content Studios.

“It has been a long-held dream of mine to carry on my father’s legacy and adapt Wilder’s classic American stories for a 21st century audience in a way that brings together fans of both the books and the original television series,” Friendly said in a statement. “I am thrilled by our talented creative team led by Rebecca Sonnenshine, who are bringing these beloved stories about family, community, and survival to longtime fans and new generations.”