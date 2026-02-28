Netflix Releases First Look and Premiere Date for ‘Running Point’ Season 2

It’s time to brush up on your basketball.

Netflix has announced that the second season of comedy Running Point will be premiering on April 23.

Starring Kate Hudson, the series premiered in February 2025. It follows Hudson’s Isla Gordon, who is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises after a scandal forces her brother to resign. Isla is ambitious and often overlooked, but she has to prove that she has what it takes to take over her family business.

RUNNING POINT SEASON 2. Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 208 of Running Point. Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Per Netflix, in Season 2, “Isla Gordon (Hudson) is no longer the surprise choice to lead the Los Angeles Waves, she’s the one everyone is watching. With the franchise finally rebounding after last year’s scandal, Isla is determined to prove she’s not just keeping the seat warm for her brother Cam (Justin Theroux).”

“What she doesn’t know is that Cam is quietly maneuvering behind the scenes to reclaim his post, turning every misstep into ammunition,” the logline continues. “As she tries to balance the pressure of running a franchise with devoting time to her personal life, every decision on and off the court counts. To survive the family power plays and the scrutiny of the board, she’ll have to rip up last season’s game plan and come up with a whole new playbook if she wants to close out the season on top.”

RUNNING POINT SEASON 2. (L to R) Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon, Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon, Fabrizio Guido as Jackie, and Justin Theroux as Cam Gordon in Episode 201 of Running Point. Cr. Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix © 2025

Netflix has also released a first look at the new season, which also stars Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks, Toby Sandeman, and Uche Agada. Both Theroux and Agada have been upped to series regulars after recurring in the first season.

Jay Ellis, Dane DiLiegro, Jon Glaser, Roberto Sanchez, Max Greenfield, and Scott Evans recur in Running Point, with Ray Romano, Ken Marino, Tommy Dewey, Richa Moorjani, Jake Picking, Blake Anderson, Duby Maduegbunam, and Aliyah Turner joining the recurring cast for Season 2. Romano was brought in as Norm Stinson, originally played by Robert Townsend, before the series decided to recast and reconceive the role. Reshoots happened last fall.

RUNNING POINT SEASON 2. (L to R) Ray Romano as Coach Norm and Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 201 of Running Point. Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and showrunner David Stassen serve as writers and executive producers. Hudson, Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss, and Linda Rambis are also executive producing, with Jordan Rambis serving as the producer. Running Point comes from Kaling’s International in association with Warner Bros. Television. Season 2 of Running Point premieres on April 23 only on Netflix.