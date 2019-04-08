Netflix Releases First Beyonce Documentary Trailer

Beyonce’s already legendary 2018 Coachella headlining performance is at the center of a new documentary to be released on Netflix later this month. The streaming giant released a new trailer for the film on Monday.

Titled Beyonce: Homecoming, the film promises to be “an in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement,” according to Netflix.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The brief, 90-second teaser shows footage from the concert, along with some glimpses of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s three children. The trailer is also set to the words of Maya Angelou.

An in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement. #beyoncehomecoming pic.twitter.com/DfLlBGkCHL — Netflix US (@netflix) April 8, 2019

“What I really want to do is be a representative of my race… of the human race,” Angelou is heard saying. “I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be. I have a chance to teach, and – and to love, and to laugh, and… I know that when I’m finished doing what I’m sent here to do, I will be called home. And I will go home without any fear or trepidation.”

Other intimate footage included in the teaser shows Beyonce with her children and training for the performance.

The teaser was released after Netflix dropped a big hint that something exciting was coming. On Sunday, the streaming giant posted a yellow Instagram square with “HOMECOMING” written on it, with Greek letters. During the show, Beyonce wore a yellow sweatshirt with Greek letters on it.

The documentary promises to be packed with hits from the 37-year-old Beyonce’s catalog. Her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also joined her for “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.” Jay-Z also joined for “Deja Vu.”

Other songs from the set list include “Drunk In Love,” “Run The World (Girls),” “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It),” “Love On Top” and “Formation.”

The performance earned near-unanimous praise as being much more than just another festival performance.

“This wasn’t a festival gig as much as a Broadway-scale production with a 70-plus-person backing band — one that displayed the pop domination of Bey while exploring the full breadth of the Black diaspora,” Entertainment Weekly noted in its review, adding, “Beyoncé was playing singer, soror, band director, antagonizer, dancer, and slayer of men all at once. This was a pop star 20 years into her career, at the top of her game, producing the type of concert-meets-history lesson-meets-social media explosion viewers will be talking about for years to come.”

After the Coachella performance, Beyonce announced the Homecoming Scholars Award Program, as an “homage to excellence in education and a celebration of the homecoming weekend experience, named four universities and extended the program to all qualifying students at the universities, regardless of gender.”

Eight students received the scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year.

Beyonce: Homecoming will be released on Netflix on April 17.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella