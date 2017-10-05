Netflix Raising Prices in November

While Netflix normally brings customers good news, its latest announcement it definitely a bit of a bummer.

Going forward, the streaming service will be raising the prices of its two most popular plans. The standard plan, which is the most commonly-used plan at $9.99, will bump up to $10.99 per month. The premium plan will see an even bigger increase, jumping from $11.99 to $13.99.

The cheapest subscription, the basic plan, will see no increase, staying at $7.99 per month.

Netflix has stated that current subscribers will begin receiving notifications about the price increase during the middle of October, and the change will go into effect during the next billing cycle. New subscribers looking to sign up now can already see the updated prices.

This price jump marks the first substantial raise for Netflix subscribers since 2014, but it still offers users a cheaper plan than others. HBO Now costs $15 per month, and Hulu Plus runs for $11.99, making it Netflix’s closest competitor in terms of price.

While the price change is a little aggravating, it’s unlikely that Netflix will lose many subscribers in the process.

