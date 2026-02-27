Netflix Political Comedy Will Not Return for Another Season

One Netflix political comedy will not be coming back.

What’s on Netflix reports that the streamer won’t be moving forward with a second season of Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor.

Created by Perry and Niya Palmer, Miss Governor (formerly known as She The People) premiered in May 2025, with an eight-episode Part 1. Season 1 concluded in August with an eight-episode Part 2. It follows Terri J. Vaughn’s Antoinette Dunkerson, who becomes Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor. While adjusting to her new political position under the supervision of a dismissive governor, Antoinette deals with the pressures that come with her family’s unexpected exposure to public scrutiny.

Miss Governor. Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson in episode 116 of Miss Governor. Cr. Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix © 2025

Along with Vaughn, Miss Governor also starred Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Jo Marie Payton. Especially with Perry attached, it’s unknown why Netflix opted not to do a second season. According to FlixPatrol, Miss Governor ranked in the daily top 10 charts in 19 countries. In the U.S., the show peaked at No. 2. That being said, it didn’t even crack the weekly global top 10s for either set of episodes. Per the Netflix Engagement Reports, it brought in 35.6 million hours watched globally. Still, a definitive reason has not been shared.

Miss Governor was one of three shows from Perry to premiere last year, along with Divorced Sistas, a spinoff of Sistas, on BET, BET Her, VH1, and BET+, as well as Route 187 on BET. Meanwhile, Perry’s other Netflix series, Beauty in Black, was renewed for a third and final season in December. He also has plenty of other shows still going on, including the long-running sitcom House of Payne, which is in its 12th season.

It is disappointing that Miss Governor will not be coming back for another season, but at least fans have the first season to watch over and over again. Netflix is known for canceling shows after only one season, unfortunately, and Miss Governor was just another casualty of that. If anything, Perry has a lot more shows that fans can watch, and who knows? Miss Governor could always make another comeback in the future, in whatever way, shape, or form. For now, though, fans will have to watch the first season and hope that this isn’t the end of the story.