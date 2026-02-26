Netflix Picks up Hit Hulu Show

A Hulu hit is now on Netflix.

Aidy Bryant’s Shrill is streaming on Netflix in select regions.

According to What’s on Netflix, as of Wednesday, all three seasons of the comedy are available in the UK, Canada, and Australia. Reportedly, Netflix has the rights for just a single year, so Shrill will be streaming through at least February 2027. As of now, it’s unknown if Shrill will be coming to Netflix in other regions, but it’s possible. The show’s studio, Warner Bros. Television, has been licensing to Netflix a lot in recent months after Netflix acquired the company in December.

Annie (Aidy Bryant), shown. (Photo by: Allyson Riggs/Hulu)

Based on Lindy West’s 2016 non-fiction book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, Shrill premiered in 2019. It follows Bryant’s Annie, “a fat young woman who wants to change her life – but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss.”

Bryant and West developed the series with Alexandra Rushfield. Shrill also stars Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell, Ian Owens, and Patti Harrison. The SNL alum serves as an executive producer alongside West, Rushfield, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Elizabeth Banks, and Max Handelman. Michaels’ Broadway Video, Brownstone Productions, Rushfield Productions, and Warner Bros. Television produced the show.

Fran (Lolly Adefope) and Annie (Aidy Bryant), shown. (Photo by: Allyson Riggs/Hulu)

Shrill received generally positive reviews throughout its run and has an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 65% audience score. Bryant was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the 2021 Emmy Awards, while Shrill landed a GLAAD Media Awards nod for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2022. The series ended in 2021 after three seasons.

“Shrill has been one of the most creatively satisfying experiences of my life, a true labor of love for me and everyone who worked so hard on it,” Bryant said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter when news of the final season was announced. “We are incredibly proud of this upcoming third and final season and are so grateful to the audience who connected with this story. I am deeply honored to have worked so closely with the writers, cast and crew to make Shrill while continuing my work at SNL, it is a time I will never forget. I have endless love for our crew in Portland, and I am excited to get back to NY and rejoin my other work family at SNL in the meantime.”