This Netflix Photoshop Fail Will Make You Do a Double Take

Photoshop fails happen every day, but that doesn’t make them any less hilarious or shocking.

Even big companies like Netflix have a funny faux pas every now and again — and one Reddit user has noticed.

Can you spot the epic Photoshop fail for Netflix‘s The Babysitter?

On Thursday, Reddit user moofthestoof pointed out that the woman in the image appears to have two right hands. If you try to hold a sandwich in one hand and a knife in the other behind you back, you’ll notice that both of your thumbs shouldn’t be visible.

In fact, one other Reddit user wanted to prove moofthestoof wrong, so she took a picture of herself trying to recreate the image. Instead, she just proved moofthestoof was right.

The Babysitter is a new Netflix original movie that’s a comedy-horror film about a young boy spying on his babysitter. It was directed by McG and stars Judah Lewis, Samara Weaving and Robbie Amell.