Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2018

With the cool, crisp days of October stretching out ahead of us comes a fresh content drop from Netflix perfect for curling up beside.

Keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original Netflix series and movies, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series that will be making their way onto screens on the first of October while others will make their way throughout the month.

COMING 10/1:

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She’s Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil’s Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

COMING 10/2 – 10/6:

Avail. 10/2/18:

Joe Rogan: Strange Times– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 7– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Avail. 10/3/18:

Truth or Dare (2017)

Avail. 10/4/18:

Creeped Out– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Avail. 10/5/18:

Big Mouth: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing Queen– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Élite– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Empire Games– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Things: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Malevolent– NETFLIX FILM

Private Life– NETFLIX FILM

Super Monsters Save Halloween– NETFLIX FILM

Super Monsters: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Rise of Phoenixes– NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Friday)

YG Future Strategy Office– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/6/18:

Little Things: Season 1

COMING 10/8 – 10/16:

Avail. 10/8/18:

Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/9/18:

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/10/18:

22 July– NETFLIX FILM

Pacto de Sangue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/11/18:

Salt Fat Acid Heat– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt’s Creek: Season 4

Avail. 10/12/18:

Apostle– NETFLIX FILM

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil– NETFLIX FILM

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



FightWorld– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Haunting of Hill House– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kindergarten Teacher– NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/15/18:

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/16/18:

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 10/19 – 10/24:

Avail. 10/19/18:

Accidentally in Love– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ask the Doctor– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Derren Brown: Sacrifice– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Distrito salvaje– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gnome Alone– NETFLIX FILM

Haunted– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Illang: The Wolf Brigade– NETFLIX FILM

Larva Island– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Making a Murderer: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Night Comes For Us– NETFLIX FILM

Wanderlust– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/21/18:

Robozuna– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/23/18:

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/24/18:

Bodyguard– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 10/25 – 10/31

Avail. 10/25/18:

Great News: Season 2

Avail. 10/26/18:

Been So Long– NETFLIX FILM

Castlevania: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dovlatov– NETFLIX FILM

Jefe– NETFLIX FILM

Shirkers– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrorism Close Calls– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/27/18:

Girl from Nowhere– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/28/18:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj– NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)

Avail. 10/30/18:

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Degenerates– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/31/18:

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

GUN CITY– NETFLIX FILM

BEST SPOOKY MOVIES TO GET YOU IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT

Is your favorite movie or TV title on the above list taking its sweet time to drop onto Netflix? If you’re sick of waiting around, do some grown up trick-or-treating with these spooky movies that are on Netflix right now, as we speak. Add them to your queue, pop open a bag of candy corn and prepare to get scared straight.

Ghostbusters (1984):

Not quite ready to be scared stiff? Start out with the 1984 classic Ghostbusters, even if only for nostalgia purposes. Packed full with iconic performances and eternally quotable one-liners from the likes of Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramos and Rick Moranis, the comedy-horror mashup is the perfect way to kick off Halloween season.

‘CHILDREN OF THE CORN’ (1984)

Straight from the mind of Stephen King, don’t even think about skipping Children of the Corn this fall. Everyone knows the token creepy kid in horror movies is one of the most disturbing characters, so multiply that by 100 to get inside King’s head. Oh, did you forget the terrifying cult leader who commands them? Looks like it’s time to re-live this iconic scary movie.

‘THE SIXTH SENSE’ (1999)

Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment team up for this unforgettable horror flick that has chilled many to the bone with its famous line, “I see dead people.” Even if you’ve seen this six-time Oscar nominated movie over and over again, the M. Night Shyamalan ending is worth the wait every time.

‘THE BABADOOK’ (2014) – Leaving Oct. 14

Live out every parent’s nightmare in The Babadook, the 2014 movie that twisted the minds of many trying to parent difficult, unusual children like Sam, the son of single mom Amelia whose psyche manifests itself in the form of a character known as The Babadook from a malevolent children’s book.

Watch it while you can, however, because The Babadook will be unavailable on Netflix starting Oct. 14.

‘THE CONJURING’ (2013)

Director James Wan conjures up one of his scariest feature films with a haunted house/possession storyline you might think should be tired — but he somehow spins it into an stylish and intriguing flick you can’t take your eyes off of. While big scares are still common in The Conjuring, you shouldn’t expect the standard Hollywood jump scare build-ups. Those wary of gore, violence and sexuality don’t need to worry about the film’s R rating, however, as it’s simply too frightening to squeeze into a PG-13 slot.