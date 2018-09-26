Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2018

With the cool, crisp days of October stretching out ahead of us comes a fresh content drop from Netflix perfect for curling up beside.
Keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original Netflix series and movies, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series that will be making their way onto screens on the first of October while others will make their way throughout the month.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in October, head over to see what titles you need to add to your list that are on the chopping block for the month.
COMING 10/1:
Angel Eyes
Anger Management
Billy Madison
Black Dynamite
Blade
Blade II
Blazing Saddles
Empire Records
Gotham: Season 4
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
Must Love Dogs
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
Mystic River
New York Minute
Once Upon a Time in America
Pay It Forward
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumble in the Bronx
She’s Out of My League
Sommersby
The Dead Pool
The Devil’s Advocate
The Green Mile
The Lake House
The NeverEnding Story
The Shining
V for Vendetta
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
COMING 10/2 – 10/6:
Avail. 10/2/18:
Joe Rogan: Strange Times– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MeatEater: Season 7– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Monty Python’s Life of Brian
Avail. 10/3/18:
Truth or Dare (2017)
Avail. 10/4/18:
Creeped Out– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
Avail. 10/5/18:
Big Mouth: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dancing Queen– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Élite– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Empire Games– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Things: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Malevolent– NETFLIX FILM
Private Life– NETFLIX FILM
Super Monsters Save Halloween– NETFLIX FILM
Super Monsters: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Rise of Phoenixes– NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Friday)
YG Future Strategy Office– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/6/18:
Little Things: Season 1
COMING 10/8 – 10/16:
Avail. 10/8/18:
Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4
Mo Amer: The Vagabond– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/9/18:
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/10/18:
22 July– NETFLIX FILM
Pacto de Sangue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/11/18:
Salt Fat Acid Heat– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schitt’s Creek: Season 4
Avail. 10/12/18:
Apostle– NETFLIX FILM
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil– NETFLIX FILM
Feminists: What Were They Thinking?– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
FightWorld– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tarzan and Jane: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Haunting of Hill House– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kindergarten Teacher– NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/15/18:
Octonauts: Season 4
The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/16/18:
Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 10/19 – 10/24:
Avail. 10/19/18:
Accidentally in Love– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ask the Doctor– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Derren Brown: Sacrifice– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Distrito salvaje– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gnome Alone– NETFLIX FILM
Haunted– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Illang: The Wolf Brigade– NETFLIX FILM
Larva Island– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Making a Murderer: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Night Comes For Us– NETFLIX FILM
Wanderlust– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/21/18:
Robozuna– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/23/18:
ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/24/18:
Bodyguard– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 10/25 – 10/31
Avail. 10/25/18:
Great News: Season 2
Avail. 10/26/18:
Been So Long– NETFLIX FILM
Castlevania: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dovlatov– NETFLIX FILM
Jefe– NETFLIX FILM
Shirkers– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrorism Close Calls– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/27/18:
Girl from Nowhere– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/28/18:
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj– NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)
Avail. 10/30/18:
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Degenerates– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/31/18:
Goldie & Bear: Season 2
GUN CITY– NETFLIX FILM
BEST SPOOKY MOVIES TO GET YOU IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT
Is your favorite movie or TV title on the above list taking its sweet time to drop onto Netflix? If you’re sick of waiting around, do some grown up trick-or-treating with these spooky movies that are on Netflix right now, as we speak. Add them to your queue, pop open a bag of candy corn and prepare to get scared straight.
Ghostbusters (1984):
Not quite ready to be scared stiff? Start out with the 1984 classic Ghostbusters, even if only for nostalgia purposes. Packed full with iconic performances and eternally quotable one-liners from the likes of Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramos and Rick Moranis, the comedy-horror mashup is the perfect way to kick off Halloween season.
‘CHILDREN OF THE CORN’ (1984)
Straight from the mind of Stephen King, don’t even think about skipping Children of the Corn this fall. Everyone knows the token creepy kid in horror movies is one of the most disturbing characters, so multiply that by 100 to get inside King’s head. Oh, did you forget the terrifying cult leader who commands them? Looks like it’s time to re-live this iconic scary movie.
‘THE SIXTH SENSE’ (1999)
Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment team up for this unforgettable horror flick that has chilled many to the bone with its famous line, “I see dead people.” Even if you’ve seen this six-time Oscar nominated movie over and over again, the M. Night Shyamalan ending is worth the wait every time.
‘THE BABADOOK’ (2014) – Leaving Oct. 14
Live out every parent’s nightmare in The Babadook, the 2014 movie that twisted the minds of many trying to parent difficult, unusual children like Sam, the son of single mom Amelia whose psyche manifests itself in the form of a character known as The Babadook from a malevolent children’s book.
Watch it while you can, however, because The Babadook will be unavailable on Netflix starting Oct. 14.
‘THE CONJURING’ (2013)
Director James Wan conjures up one of his scariest feature films with a haunted house/possession storyline you might think should be tired — but he somehow spins it into an stylish and intriguing flick you can’t take your eyes off of. While big scares are still common in The Conjuring, you shouldn’t expect the standard Hollywood jump scare build-ups. Those wary of gore, violence and sexuality don’t need to worry about the film’s R rating, however, as it’s simply too frightening to squeeze into a PG-13 slot.