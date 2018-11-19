Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2018

The first of November means the holidays are coming and it’s the perfect time to charge up before the chaos with a Netflix binge throughout the month.
As temperatures grow chillier, keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original Netflix series and movies, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series that will be making their way onto screens on the first of October while others will make their way throughout the month.
COMING 11/1
Angela’s Christmas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cape Fear
Children of Men
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloverfield
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Doctor Strange
Fair Game – Director’s Cut
Follow This: Part 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
From Dusk Till Dawn
Good Will Hunting
Jet Li’s Fearless
Julie & Julia
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
Planet Hulk
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sixteen Candles
Stink!
The English Patient
The Judgement– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Transcendence
Vaya
COMING 11/2 – 11/8:
Avail. 11/2/18
Brainchild– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
House of Cards: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Holiday Calendar– NETFLIX FILM
The Other Side of the Wind– NETFLIX FILM
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/3/18
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Avail. 11/4/18
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/5/18
Homecoming: Season 1
John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/7/18
Into the Forest
Avail. 11/8/18
The Sea of Trees
COMING 11/9 – 11/13:
Avail. 11/9/18
Beat Bugs: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Reina del Flow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medal of Honor– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outlaw King– NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Season 7– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Drags– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Treehouse Detectives: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Westside– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/12/18
Green Room
Avail. 11/13/18
Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oh My Ghost– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Warrior– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 11/15 – 11/20:
Avail. 11/15/18
May The Devil Take You– NETFLIX FILM
The Crew– NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/16/18
Cam– NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ponysitters Club: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prince of Peoria– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs– NETFLIX FILM
The Break-Up
The Kominsky Method– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Princess Switch– NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/18/18
The Pixar Story
Avail. 11/19/18
The Last Kingdom: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/20/18
Kulipari: Dream Walker– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Motown Magic– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sabrina– NETFLIX FILM
The Final Table– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 11/21 – 11/30:
Avail. 11/21/18
The Tribe– NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/22/18
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Christmas Chronicles– NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/23/18
Frontier: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fugitiva– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sick Note– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sick Note: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
Avail. 11/25/18
My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
Avail. 11/27/18
Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/29/18
Pocoyo: Season 4
Avail. 11/30/18
1983– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding– NETFLIX FILM
Baby– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death by Magic– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
F is for Family: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Happy as Lazzaro– NETFLIX FILM
Rajma Chawal– NETFLIX FILM
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The World Is Yours– NETFLIX FILM
Tiempo compartido– NETFLIX FILM
BINGE-WORTHY SERIES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
If your favorite show or movie isn’t premiering until later in the month, binge these highly-rated series while you wait for November’s new titles to drop.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Still not over Halloween? Check out Netflix’s new series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Starring Mad Men breakout star Kiernan Shipka, Netflix’s take on the Archie comic of the same name follows a teenage witch who must choose between the human world and the wicked world. Fans of the ’90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch will find themselves falling for this darker departure of the show.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is available to stream Oct. 26.
‘MAKING A MURDERER: PART 2’
The second season of Making a Murderer, the Netflix documentary series that made Steven Avery a household name, finally arrived to the streaming platform on Oct. 19 after a three-year absence. Part two follows Avery’s lawyer as she tries to get his conviction overturned. Fans of the first series will remember that Avery was released from prison after spending years there for a wrongful rape conviction. This time, he’s volleying for a second wrongful conviction following the death of Teresa Halbach.
Available to stream Oct. 19.
‘OZARK’: SEASON 2
If you still haven’t caught up on Ozark, now is the time to do so. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. He must work to pay off his debt to a Mexican drug lord while becoming entangled with local criminals in his new town.
Fans of Bloodline and Breaking Bad will love this dramatic thriller.
Both seasons of Ozark are streaming now.
‘BIG MOUTH’ – SEASON 2
If you’re in the mood for a bit lighter of fare, check out Big Mouth, the animated series from comedy duo Nick Kroll and John Mulaney that follows young boys through their hilarious teenage misery. Personifying puberty-induced hormonal urges as foul-mouthed monsters, this raunchy show will bring you back to your awkward teenage years in a good way — or as good as that can get, at least.
Seasons 1 and 2 streaming now.