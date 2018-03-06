7 Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

A week means Netflix is dishing out a new crop of TV shows and moviesfor their subscribers.

March has already brought a lot of new options, but Netflix still has some older fare and new originals to come.

There’s a mix of mysteries, kids shows and comedies to fill up your Netflix queue.

Scroll through to see 7 of the best shows and movies coming to Netflix this week.

‘Benji’ / ‘For the Love of Benji’

Netflix is gearing up to release a remake of the 1974 family film Benji. So, it only makes sense that they would want to get some of the original series’ movies onto the service.

The original film about the mischievous dog is headed to the service on Tuesday, with its sequel, For the Love of Benji, is also coming the same day. The original sees the dog try to win over a family, and the second flick sees the go get lost in Greece while the family goes on vacation.

‘Trolls: The Beat Goes On!’ (Season 2)

Despite just releasing its first season in January, Trolls: The Beat Goes On! is back for round 2.

The animated show, which is Netflix latest project with Dreamworks, follows the everyday lives of all the characters kids loved in the 2016 movies Trolls.

There’s only seven more episodes coming on Wednesday, but it is surely enough to keep young viewers entertained for a while.

‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ (Season 2)

Arguably the best entry in Netflix’s group of Marvel series, Jessica Jones, is coming back for its second season on Thursday.

Not much is known about the action/mystery series’ second season plot, but Jones (Krysten Ritter) will presumably be dealing with the fallout from the end of season 1 enemy Kilgrave (David Tenant).

She also appeared in the crossover series The Defenders, so there is bound to be some sort of effect felt from that adventure.

‘Love’ (Season 3)

One of Netflix’s most overlooked gems is the romantic comedy series Love.

The show is created by Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, and Paul Rust, and it centers around a Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) and Gus (Paul Rust), two young people getting over breakups. As they get over those breakups, they find each other. As you can imagine fromt he names attached to the project, it is quirky and hilarious.

The new season will be released on Friday.

‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’ (Malala Yousafzai)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is Netflix’s latest venture into the talk show genre, and its has a very important name boooked for its third episode: Malala Yousafzai.

Yousafazai is best known for campaigning for better education for Pakistani women and being named the Nobel Prize laureate at 17. She is youngest person to every receive the prize.

The new episode will be added on Friday.

‘Collateral’ (Limited Series)

Collateral is poised to become Netflix’s next great mystery series when it’s released on Friday.

The series, which was a collaboration with BBC, follows a detective (Carey Mulligan) investigating the murder of a pizza delivery man. However, things soon evolve into much murkier territory as spies and drug smugglers work their way into the investigation.

See the full list of March Netflix additions below.

Added March 1:

Avail. 3/1/18

300

21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

2307: Winter’s Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

Coming March 2-15

Avail. 3/2/18

B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/4/18

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/5/18

F The Prom

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/6/18

Benji

Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/7/18

Aftershock

Avail. 3/8/18

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/9/18

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/10/18

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Avail. 3/12/18

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

Avail. 3/13/18

Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/15/18

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

Coming March 16-31:

Avail. 3/16/18

Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/19/18

In Search of Fellini

Avail. 3/20/18

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/21/18

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Avail. 3/23/18

Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla M.– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/24/18

Red Trees

Avail. 3/27/18

Men on a Mission: 2018

Avail. 3/28/18

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

Avail. 3/30/18

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1

Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Titan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/31/18

Let Me In