7 Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

A week means Netflix is dishing out a new crop of TV shows and moviesfor their subscribers.
March has already brought a lot of new options, but Netflix still has some older fare and new originals to come.
There’s a mix of mysteries, kids shows and comedies to fill up your Netflix queue.
Scroll through to see 7 of the best shows and movies coming to Netflix this week.
‘Benji’ / ‘For the Love of Benji’
Netflix is gearing up to release a remake of the 1974 family film Benji. So, it only makes sense that they would want to get some of the original series’ movies onto the service.
The original film about the mischievous dog is headed to the service on Tuesday, with its sequel, For the Love of Benji, is also coming the same day. The original sees the dog try to win over a family, and the second flick sees the go get lost in Greece while the family goes on vacation.
‘Trolls: The Beat Goes On!’ (Season 2)
Despite just releasing its first season in January, Trolls: The Beat Goes On! is back for round 2.
The animated show, which is Netflix latest project with Dreamworks, follows the everyday lives of all the characters kids loved in the 2016 movies Trolls.
There’s only seven more episodes coming on Wednesday, but it is surely enough to keep young viewers entertained for a while.
‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ (Season 2)
Arguably the best entry in Netflix’s group of Marvel series, Jessica Jones, is coming back for its second season on Thursday.
Not much is known about the action/mystery series’ second season plot, but Jones (Krysten Ritter) will presumably be dealing with the fallout from the end of season 1 enemy Kilgrave (David Tenant).
She also appeared in the crossover series The Defenders, so there is bound to be some sort of effect felt from that adventure.
‘Love’ (Season 3)
One of Netflix’s most overlooked gems is the romantic comedy series Love.
The show is created by Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, and Paul Rust, and it centers around a Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) and Gus (Paul Rust), two young people getting over breakups. As they get over those breakups, they find each other. As you can imagine fromt he names attached to the project, it is quirky and hilarious.
The new season will be released on Friday.
‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’ (Malala Yousafzai)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is Netflix’s latest venture into the talk show genre, and its has a very important name boooked for its third episode: Malala Yousafzai.
Yousafazai is best known for campaigning for better education for Pakistani women and being named the Nobel Prize laureate at 17. She is youngest person to every receive the prize.
The new episode will be added on Friday.
‘Collateral’ (Limited Series)
Collateral is poised to become Netflix’s next great mystery series when it’s released on Friday.
The series, which was a collaboration with BBC, follows a detective (Carey Mulligan) investigating the murder of a pizza delivery man. However, things soon evolve into much murkier territory as spies and drug smugglers work their way into the investigation.
See the full list of March Netflix additions below.
Added March 1:
Avail. 3/1/18
300
21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
2307: Winter’s Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
Coming March 2-15
Avail. 3/2/18
B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/4/18
Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/5/18
F The Prom
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/6/18
Benji
Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/7/18
Aftershock
Avail. 3/8/18
Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/9/18
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/10/18
Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
Avail. 3/12/18
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
Avail. 3/13/18
Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/15/18
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
Coming March 16-31:
Avail. 3/16/18
Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/19/18
In Search of Fellini
Avail. 3/20/18
100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/21/18
Conor McGregor: Notorious
Avail. 3/23/18
Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Layla M.– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/24/18
Red Trees
Avail. 3/27/18
Men on a Mission: 2018
Avail. 3/28/18
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
Avail. 3/30/18
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Titan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/31/18
Let Me In