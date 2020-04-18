Netflix: 5 Movies and Shows Streamers Are Losing This Week (April 18)

No matter how well-curated it is, any Netflix list vulnerable to the service’s regularly scheduled content purges. This week is no different with a handful of titles exiting. While many assume Netflix only removes titles at the very end of the month, that is not quite right. While the main content rotation happens at the end of each month, a varying amount of movies and TV shows find their way off of Netflix throughout the month.

This past week saw a couple beloved comedies booted from the streaming giant’s platform. Additionally a supernatural drama with five seasons of episodes was removed, so we hopefully viewers were able to watch it all before it left. In the coming days, several more titles are exiting two more comedies, both of which feature A-List talent.

There’s just enough time left to watch those two titles, but you’ll have to look elsewhere for the ones Netflix has already removed. We’ve also listed all the movies exiting the service at the end of April, giving viewers plenty of time to catch any classics or personal favorites one more time. Scroll through to see every that’s either left or about to leave Netflix.

’21 & Over’ (Left on Wednesday)

This teen comedy gave movie audiences a dose of raunchy comedy back in 2013, featuring lead trio Justin Chon, Miles Teller and Skylar Astin. Sadly, Netflix removed the 93-minute movie on Wednesday, meaning fans will have to rent or buy the title if they want to stream it now.

‘Lost Girl’ Season 1-5 (Left on Thursday)

Canadian supernatural drama Lost Girl (not to be confused for the new Netflix original movie Lost Girls) was a big hit for Showcase, but apparently not a big enough hit on Netflix to keep it around. All five seasons (77 episodes) of the show are no longer on the streaming platform as of Thursday. However, it is still available to purchase elsewhere.

‘Big Fat Liar’ (Left on Friday)

Big Fat Liar stars two of the most beloved young stars of the 2000s, Frankie Muniz and Amanda Bynes, as they take on a idea-stealing screenwriter played by Paul Giamatti. It’s a fun family hit, but it’s no longer available on Netflix as of Friday. However, you can still stream the movie elsewhere, if you have a Starz subscription. This availability also extends to Hulu, if you have the Starz add-on package through that service.

‘The Longest Yard’ (Leaving on Sunday)

While The Longest Yard will be leaving on Sunday, at least fans have a bit of time to stream it. The remake of the 1974 Burt Reynolds movie stars Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Nelly, Bill Goldberg and The Great Khali (Dalip Singh Rana). Reynolds also stars in this remake, but in a new role.

‘The Ugly Truth’ (Leaving on Friday)

Another flick Netflix users can also enjoy for a few more days is 2009’s The Ugly Truth. Leaving on Friday, this romantic comedy stars Katherine Heigl as a TV producer and Gerard Butler as her suitor.

‘National Treasure’ (Also Leaving Soon)

While it may not be leaving this week, National Treasure will also exit Netflix soon. On April 29, the service will lose this beloved Nicolas Cage movie, which sees his character dig through centuries of mysteries and puzzles left by the U.S. founding fathers.

Leaving on April 30

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rounders

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit