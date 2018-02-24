Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in March

March brings a slew of fresh movies and shows to Netflix‘s streaming service.
The platform will welcome several fan-favorite flicks and binge-worthy series to its catalog throughout the month, delivering new releases and classic options for lovers of every genre.
Videos by PopCulture.com
It will also continue to expand its original content production by rolling out new comedy specials, docuseries and original films and shows, including a new installment of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. As you’ll see in March, expect Netflix’s releases to feature original content heavily as the service plans to release more then 200 exclusive projects in 2018.
Ready to plan out your upcoming film and TV viewing schedule for family nights or alone time? Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in March.
Coming 3/1:
Avail. 3/1/18
300
21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
2307: Winter’s Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
Coming 3/2-3/15:
Avail. 3/2/18
B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/4/18
Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/5/18
F The Prom
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/6/18
Benji
Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/7/18
Aftershock
Avail. 3/8/18
Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/9/18
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/10/18
Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
Avail. 3/12/18
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
Avail. 3/13/18
Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/15/18
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
Coming 3/16-3/31:
Avail. 3/16/18
Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/19/18
In Search of Fellini
Avail. 3/20/18
100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/21/18
Conor McGregor: Notorious
Avail. 3/23/18
Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Layla M.– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/24/18
Red Trees
Avail. 3/27/18
Men on a Mission: 2018
Avail. 3/28/18
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
Avail. 3/30/18
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Titan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/31/18
Let Me In
Fresh Netflix originals you need to watch:
Not sure where to start binging new Netflix content? Take a look at these highly-rated movies and series premieres from February while you wait for March’s new items to drop.
‘Altered Carbon’:
Brand new TV thriller Altered Carbon dropped February 2 on the streaming platform, so you’re well overdue for a binge of the first season.
The series, which is set in the distant future, follows a society in which human consciousness can be “digitized and downloaded” into others’ bodies. When ex-Envoy soldier Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman, Will Yun Lee) is brought back to life after 250 years, he must work to solve the murder of the richest man on earth, Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy) for a chance to live again in this foreign world.
‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’:
Former The Late Show host David Letterman has returned to broadcasting for a monthly special on Netflix called My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.
The limited series defines itself as a longform talk show during which he will interview some of America’s most recognizable faces. In the first episode in January, Letterman sat down with former President Barack Obama, during which they discussed his time dancing on stage with his daughters and late musical icon Prince, putting together furniture, his outlook on social media and his mother.
George Clooney sat down with Letterman for the second installment, released February 9, to chat about his career and his personal life, including the interesting way he met wife Amal.
The monthly special is set to be released monthly through June 2018.
‘Seven Seconds’:
Netflix original series Seven Seconds explores racial tensions and the human stories behind the headlines of crime in America. The drama, which comes from the executive producers of The Killing, hits the streaming service with 10 episodes on February 23.
When Brenton Butler (Daykwon Gaines), a black teenager from Jersey City, is accidentally run over by a white police officer (Beau Knapp), the series explores how far the system will go to cover up the truth.
‘When We First Met’:
For a belly-laughing comedic film, hit play for Netflix original When We First Met, available on February 9.
The story follows Noah Ashby (Adam Devine) as he meets the girl of his dreams, Avery Martin (Alexandra Daddario). The two spend a perfect night together until Noah gets sent to the friend zone with a hug, then he spends the next three years contemplating where he went wrong.
The bachelor stumbles upon a magical photo booth that sends him back to that night over and over, altering his fate while he tries to persuade her to fall for him.
‘Mute’:
For Netflix’s take on an action, science fiction and mystery film, dive into Berlin in 2052 with Mute, available on Netflix February 23.
The film follows mute bartender Leo Beiler (Alexander Skarsgard) as he searches to find his missing girlfriend, Naadirah (Seyneb Saleh). On his quest to regain his loved one, two American surgeons (Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux) seem to be the only two recurring clues.