Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in March

March brings a slew of fresh movies and shows to Netflix‘s streaming service.

The platform will welcome several fan-favorite flicks and binge-worthy series to its catalog throughout the month, delivering new releases and classic options for lovers of every genre.

It will also continue to expand its original content production by rolling out new comedy specials, docuseries and original films and shows, including a new installment of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. As you’ll see in March, expect Netflix’s releases to feature original content heavily as the service plans to release more then 200 exclusive projects in 2018.

Ready to plan out your upcoming film and TV viewing schedule for family nights or alone time? Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in March.

Coming 3/1:

Avail. 3/1/18

300

21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

2307: Winter’s Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

Coming 3/2-3/15:

Avail. 3/2/18

B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/4/18

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/5/18

F The Prom

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/6/18

Benji

Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/7/18

Aftershock

Avail. 3/8/18

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/9/18

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/10/18

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Avail. 3/12/18

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

Avail. 3/13/18

Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/15/18

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

Coming 3/16-3/31:

Avail. 3/16/18

Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/19/18

In Search of Fellini

Avail. 3/20/18

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/21/18

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Avail. 3/23/18

Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla M.– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/24/18

Red Trees

Avail. 3/27/18

Men on a Mission: 2018

Avail. 3/28/18

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

Avail. 3/30/18

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1

Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Titan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/31/18

Let Me In

Fresh Netflix originals you need to watch:

Not sure where to start binging new Netflix content? Take a look at these highly-rated movies and series premieres from February while you wait for March’s new items to drop.

‘Altered Carbon’:

Brand new TV thriller Altered Carbon dropped February 2 on the streaming platform, so you’re well overdue for a binge of the first season.

The series, which is set in the distant future, follows a society in which human consciousness can be “digitized and downloaded” into others’ bodies. When ex-Envoy soldier Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman, Will Yun Lee) is brought back to life after 250 years, he must work to solve the murder of the richest man on earth, Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy) for a chance to live again in this foreign world.

‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’:

Former The Late Show host David Letterman has returned to broadcasting for a monthly special on Netflix called My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

The limited series defines itself as a longform talk show during which he will interview some of America’s most recognizable faces. In the first episode in January, Letterman sat down with former President Barack Obama, during which they discussed his time dancing on stage with his daughters and late musical icon Prince, putting together furniture, his outlook on social media and his mother.

George Clooney sat down with Letterman for the second installment, released February 9, to chat about his career and his personal life, including the interesting way he met wife Amal.

The monthly special is set to be released monthly through June 2018.

‘Seven Seconds’:

Netflix original series Seven Seconds explores racial tensions and the human stories behind the headlines of crime in America. The drama, which comes from the executive producers of The Killing, hits the streaming service with 10 episodes on February 23.

When Brenton Butler (Daykwon Gaines), a black teenager from Jersey City, is accidentally run over by a white police officer (Beau Knapp), the series explores how far the system will go to cover up the truth.

‘When We First Met’:

For a belly-laughing comedic film, hit play for Netflix original When We First Met, available on February 9.

The story follows Noah Ashby (Adam Devine) as he meets the girl of his dreams, Avery Martin (Alexandra Daddario). The two spend a perfect night together until Noah gets sent to the friend zone with a hug, then he spends the next three years contemplating where he went wrong.

The bachelor stumbles upon a magical photo booth that sends him back to that night over and over, altering his fate while he tries to persuade her to fall for him.

‘Mute’:

For Netflix’s take on an action, science fiction and mystery film, dive into Berlin in 2052 with Mute, available on Netflix February 23.

The film follows mute bartender Leo Beiler (Alexander Skarsgard) as he searches to find his missing girlfriend, Naadirah (Seyneb Saleh). On his quest to regain his loved one, two American surgeons (Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux) seem to be the only two recurring clues.