Netflix Making Sequel to Hit Family Comedy

✖

Ben Affleck who? Jennifer Garner proved once again that she is a major Hollywood player and inked a massive deal with Netflix to star in and produce feature films for the streamer. This deal includes a sequel to her hit Yes Day and the comedy Family Leave, inspired by the book Bedtime for Mommy by Yes Day author Amy Krouse Rosenthal. Yes Day stars Garner as a mother who lets her kids make the rules for 24 hours and co-stars Edgar Ramirez. Although the film is not a part of the new deal, Garner will also costar in The Adam Project with Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and Ryan Reynolds later this year.

"As an actor, she’s proven herself to be incredibly versatile in unforgettable roles spanning fast-paced action, heartfelt comedies and thought-provoking dramas," Netflix’s head of global filmScott Stube, who first worked with Garner on the 2007 Universal film The Kingdom, said in a statement. "She approaches every aspect of her work with such detail and preparation, which makes her an extremely valuable partner and producer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

Garner also expressed her excitement in a stateman to The Hollywood Reporter. "Having known Scott for fifteen years, there is a reason his relationships in the business stand the test of time. He is as true blue as he is smart and intuitive about filmmaking," Garner said. "I had the most gratifying, creative, experience bringing Yes Day to life. Seeing Netflix’s global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager to dive in with another day of Yes; I can’t wait."

Garner took to Instagram to address the new deal. "Reasons I am over the moon about my new partnership with Netflix," Garner wrote. "1. The combination of art, efficiency and scale Netflix offers its filmmakers is unmatchable—and the people are even better. I love collaborating with this team. 2. Breadth of creativity—at Netflix we can talk about everything from indies to action to comedy to drama to family (Hello, FAMILY LEAVE and YES DAY 2!)—not to mention sci-fi (Hello, THE ADAM PROJECT). 3. Everything good and fun that happens is 1,000,000 times more gratifying because for the last 22 years, [Nicole King Solaka], you and I have been building it together."