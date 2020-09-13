Netflix's 'Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts' Is Ending, and It's Bittersweet for Fans

Kip and the Age of Wonderbeasts is wrapping up on Netflix, and fans have mixed feelings. The beloved animated series only premiered back in January, but its already poised for its third season to come out in October. Sadly, Netflix and Dreamworks Animation have revealed this third installment will be the show's last. The minds behind the show then made sure fans knew this ending was planned, meaning that fans will get to see the end of Kip and the Age of Wonderbeasts as it was always intended.

The news that the show is ending received a wide range of reactions from fans. Some were simply thrilled they were getting ten more episodes of the animated program, which Radford Sechrist created. Others were upset that the saga was coming to an end just months after it premiered. However, of those people, some still found some bittersweet solace that the series concluded as those behind-the-scenes wanted. Scroll through to see some of the Twitter reactions to the news.