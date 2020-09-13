Netflix's 'Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts' Is Ending, and It's Bittersweet for Fans
Kip and the Age of Wonderbeasts is wrapping up on Netflix, and fans have mixed feelings. The beloved animated series only premiered back in January, but its already poised for its third season to come out in October. Sadly, Netflix and Dreamworks Animation have revealed this third installment will be the show's last. The minds behind the show then made sure fans knew this ending was planned, meaning that fans will get to see the end of Kip and the Age of Wonderbeasts as it was always intended.
The news that the show is ending received a wide range of reactions from fans. Some were simply thrilled they were getting ten more episodes of the animated program, which Radford Sechrist created. Others were upset that the saga was coming to an end just months after it premiered. However, of those people, some still found some bittersweet solace that the series concluded as those behind-the-scenes wanted. Scroll through to see some of the Twitter reactions to the news.
man i'm really sad kipo is ending within a year of its initial release, but i'd at least rather it end on its own then end with no conclusion after being cancelled yk??— ♡ (@Iaurentripp) September 10, 2020
im glad the story gets to end on its own terms n isnt getting either cancelled early or drawn out too much but. god i love Kipo so muchhh i dont wanna say goodbye 😭— Toby 💪 WATCH KIPO (@TobyLopps) September 13, 2020
WAIT KIPO IS ENDING IN SEASON 3???? pic.twitter.com/p0myxh7Nao— May | 🦉The Owl House Spoilers (@dumpofshit) September 11, 2020
Sad that it's ending but at least it was planned unlike Venture Bros. Just like OK KO but CN Cancelled it so the creators have to make an ending. But with Kipo having a Planed ending all this time make sense. At least it feels complete.— Teddy Furstman #WakandaForever #RIPKING #BLM (@TFurstman) September 11, 2020
i'm happy that kipo was always intended to be three seasons, and that they've had this planned out for a while now. i trust them all to give every character the ending that they deserve, i'm just really sad because it hasn't even been a full year, and it's already leaving.— rose ᵏ | stream kipo s3 oct 12 (@reggiesbestie) September 10, 2020
How is kipo ending when it just started???? This is so hard to hear. We never get all black cast in fantasy settings and when we do they get cut before they can blossom. This is very disheartening https://t.co/w6W2gxGmOn— 💖 ☾𝕊𝕡𝕒𝕔𝕖 𝕘𝕒𝕪 𝕌𝕟𝕚𝕥-𝟚𝟛 ☾💖 (@Petalromance) September 10, 2020
Kipo is back...Kipo is ending...But you just got here...I need to sit. Oh no... I’m already sitting. pic.twitter.com/1kXwJxTix8— thethirdbill 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 (@thethirdbill) September 10, 2020
kipo began and ends this year...i feel like there was supposed to b more :/— 🏳️🌈read my book. its pinned!🌈 (@strangeauthor) September 12, 2020