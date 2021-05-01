Netflix Just Added an Epic Danny Trejo Movie

✖

Danny Trejo fans rejoice — one of the actor's most epic movies was just added to the Netflix catalog. On Saturday, May 1, Netflix picked up Dead Again in Tombstone, a 2017 action-horror movie starring Trejo as the resurrected cowboy Guerrero De La Cruz. You can stream the movie now if you have a strong stomach for violence.

Dead Again in Tombstone is the sequel to the 2013 movie Dead in Tombstone — which, which, sadly, is currently not available on Netflix. Still, for a slug-fest like this, context is minimal, so you may get by with a brief synopsis of the original before diving into the sequel. Dead in Tombstone introduces Trejo as a gang leader double-crossed by his men in the Wild West. He is shot and killed, but finds himself conscious in Hell, where he strikes a bargain with Lucifer himself. Lucifer agrees to let Guerrero return to Earth for revenge, giving him just 24 hours to kill the gang members who betrayed him in life.

In the end, Guerrero could not kill all of his targets in just one day, so he forfeited his soul to become a kind of bounty hunter for the devil. The first movie ends with him riding off to kill more outlaws and send them down to Lucifer, and the sequel picks up not long after. Here, Guerrero rises from the dead to protect a stolen relic from soldiers who want to create a hell on earth.

Unlike the original, Dead Again in Tombstone was rated, and it got a well-deserved R. It was released in September of 2017 straight to DVD, and it has an average rating of 4.3 out of 10 on MIDb.

Trejo shares the screen with Johny Tierney, Gerrick Winston, Joe Norman Shaw, Daryl King, Jason Long and Jake Busey, among others. The movie was co-written and directed by Roel Reiné, who is best known for many historical dramas and historical fiction.

While these movies may speak to a niche audience, Reiné's career is worth watching right now as he is about to help launch one of the most hotly anticipated franchises in genre fiction. He will direct two episodes of the Halo TV adaptation, which is slated to premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.

As for his Dead in Tombstone series, the movies have a bit of a cult following, though even die-hard fans typically acknowledge that they are not exactly Oscar-winning material. Still, for those interested in an easily-accessible action-horror romp, Dead Again in Tombstone is a solid option. The movie is available now on Netflix.