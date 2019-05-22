Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2019

June 1 is just around the corner, which means it’s almost time for dozens of brand-new titles to hit Netflix.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of June while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.

COMING 6/1

Arthdal Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oh, Ramona! — NETFLIX FILM

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty: Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Magic Mike

Network

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

COMING 6/3 – 6/7

Documentary Now!: Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 6/4/19:

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 6/5/19:

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Avail. 6/6/19:

Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM

Todos lo saben

Avail. 6/7/19:

3%: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Belmonte

The Black Godfather — NETFLIX FILM

The Chef Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Designated Survivor: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Elisa & Marcela — NETFLIX FILM

I Am Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Pachamama — NETFLIX FAMILY

Rock My Heart — NETFLIX FILM

Super Monsters Monster Pets — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tales of the City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 6/8 – 6/14

Avail. 6/8/19:

Berlin, I Love You

Avail. 6/11/19:

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

Avail. 6/12/19:

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin

Scorsese — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 6/13/19:

The 3rd Eye 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Jinn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kakegurui xx — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 6/14/19:

Aggretsuko: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

The Alcàsser Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Awake: The Million Dollar Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Charité at War — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cinderella Pop — NETFLIX FILM

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5

Leila — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Life Overtakes Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon: Season 2

Murder Mystery — NETFLIX FILM

Unité 42 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 6/15 – 6/21

Avail. 6/15/19:

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15

Avail. 6/16/19:

Cop Car

Avail. 6/17/19:

The Missing: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 6/18/19:

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Big Kill

Avail. 6/19/19:

Beats — NETFLIX FILM

The Edge of Democracy — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 6/20/19:

Le Chant du Loup — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 6/21/19:

Ad Vitam — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bolívar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Casketeers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Tapes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dark: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The End of Evangelion

EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

Girls Incarcerated: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GO! Live Your Way: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil — NETFLIX FILM

La misma sangre — NETFLIX FILM

Mr. Iglesias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter: Season 3

COMING 6/24 – 6/30

Avail. 6/24/19:

Forest of Piano: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 6/25/19:

Mike Epps: Only One Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 6/26/19:

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

Avail. 6/27/19:

Answer for Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 6/28/19:

20th Century Women

7SEEDS — NETFLIX ANIME

Dope: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Exhibit A — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Instant Hotel: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Motown Magic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Paquita Salas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Chosen One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 6/29/19:

Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

Avail. 6/30/19:

Madam Secretary: Season 5

Coming in June:

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trinkets — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

If June can’t get here soon enough, check out these other fan-favorite shows and movies you can binge to kill some time.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile: Zac Efron stars as serial killer Ted Bundy in a chronicle of his crimes from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, single mom Liz (played by Lily Collins), who refused to believe the truth about him for years.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is streaming on Netflix now.

‘JAILBIRDS’

Jailbirds follows incarcerated women in the Sacramento County Jail as they fight the power and one another as they try to make the best of life — and love — on the inside. Though the docuseries profiles male inmates, most of the screen time is devoted to the women’s floor. The show gives a unique look into the perspective of an inmate at a county jail, which differs from prison in that the people who have been arrested can’t make bail and are awaiting arraignment or trial.

Jailbirds is streaming on Netflix now.

‘OUR PLANET’

In Our Planet, Netflix takes a try at BBC-style docu-series that focus on the wonders of planet Earth. The eight-part series was produced with Silverback Films, whose director Alastair Fothergill was behind Planet Earth and Blue Planet, and is narrated by the one and only Sir David Attenborough.

“Our Planet will take viewers on a spectacular journey of discovery showcasing the beauty and fragility of our natural world,” Attenborough said at the WWF’s State of the Planet event in London last year. “Today we have become the greatest threat to the health of our home but there’s still time for us to address the challenges we’ve created, if we act now. We need the world to pay attention. Our Planet brings together some of the world’s best filmmakers and conservationists and I’m delighted to help bring this important story to millions of people worldwide.”

Our Planet is currently streaming on Netflix.

‘NAILED IT’ — SEASON 3

Netflix continues its beloved Nailed It series, wherein amateur bakers compete for the golden chef’s hat — along with $10,000. Host Nicole Byer and pastry chef/judge Jacques Torres will once again return.

The six-episode season will see competitors serving up a number of different treats, with each episode tackling a different theme, like Marvel, “Prehistoric Bakes” and “Ready to Wear, Ready to Eat.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of Nailed It are available to stream on Netflix now; season 3 drops on the streaming platform Friday, May 17.