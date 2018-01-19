Joel McHale to Host Aptly Titled Weekly Netflix Series

It’s been announced that Joel McHale will be making a return to TV in a very aptly titled unscripted Netflix series that will air weekly.

The 13-episode first season of The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale, is scheduled to drop Feb. 18, with new episodes launching each week, as reported by Variety.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It will be a talk/variety show with the host chatting with special guests, as well as helming sketches and commenting on various topics in pop-culture, sports, news and politics. Essentially, it sounds as if it will be very similar to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

McHale announced the show on Twitter and shared a promo clip to get fans excited. Along with the video he joked, “Hey [Netflix]: I think you misunderstood when I demanded “a lot of green” for my new show.”

Hey @Netflix: I think you misunderstood when I demanded “a lot of green” for my new show. #JoelMcHaleShow pic.twitter.com/SICdubeL1m — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 19, 2018

McHale will also serve as an executive producer on the series, as will Paul Feig, the director of Bridesmaids and 2016’s Ghostbusters reboot.

After McHale’s tweet, Feig joked back, “Yo [Netflix] I’d love to work with that green curtain. And you too [Joel McHale], I mean, if it’s really a dealbreaker. Let’s make a show!”

This is not McHale’s first foray into the world of TV-show-hosting, as he was famously the host of The Soup on E! from 2004 until 2015.

The actor andcomedian is probably most famous, however, for his role on NBC‘s Community where he played Jeff Winger, “a former lawyer who enrolls at Greendale after being suspended from his law firm for falsely claiming to have a bachelor’s degree.”

Community aired for five seasons on NBC, from 2010 until 2014, and then subsequently cancelled. Yahoo! then picked the show up and gave it a final 13-episode sixth season in 2015.

More recently, McHale stared on CBS’s The Great Indoors, in which he stared as Jack Gordon, ” a globe-trotting adventure reporter now in charge of his magazine’s publishing department.”

In addition to his TV roles, McHale has also starred in films such as Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, Ted and Deliver Us from Evil.

Before his show launches in Feb. he can be seen in the Netflix Original Movie A Futile and Stupid Gesture, a part-fictional, part-biographical story about National Lampoon in which he ironically plays Chevy Chase, his former Community co-star.