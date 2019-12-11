Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2020

With the first month of the new decade comes dozens of brand-new titles on Netflix. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of the month while the rest will debut gradually throughout January.
COMING 1/1
Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM
Good Girls: Season 2
Messiah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Spinning Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Circle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
COMING 1/1 (CONTINUED)
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
COMING 1/2 – 1/10
Avail. 1/2/20:
Sex, Explained: Limited Series — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Thieves of the Wood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/3/20:
Anne with an E: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
All the Freckles in the World — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/4/20:
Go! Go! Cory Carson — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 1/8/20:
Cheer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 1/10/20:
AJ and the Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Inbestigators: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Medical Police — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Scissor Seven — NETFLIX ANIME
Until Dawn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 1/12 – 1/17
Avail. 1/12/20:
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Avail. 1/13/20:
The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 1/14/20:
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Master
Avail. 1/15/20:
Big Fat Liar
Quien a hierro mata — NETFLIX FILM
Grace and Frankie: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/16/20:
NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME
Steve Jobs
Avail. 1/17/20:
Ares — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sex Education: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace — NETFLIX FILM
Vivir dos veces — NETFLIX FILM
Wer kann, der kann! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 1/18 – 1/26
Avail. 1/18/20:
The Bling Ring
Avail. 1/20/20:
Family Reunion: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 1/21/20:
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 1/22/20:
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Playing with Fire: Season 1
Avail. 1/23/20:
The Ghost Bride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October Faction — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 1/24/20:
A Sun — NETFLIX FILM
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rise of Empires: Ottoman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/26/20:
Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 1/27 – 1/31
Avail. 1/27/20:
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Avail. 1/28/20:
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/29/20:
Frères Ennemis — NETFLIX FILM
Next In Fashion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Night on Earth — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Omniscient — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/30/20:
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/31/20:
37 Seconds — NETFLIX FILM
American Assassin
Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diablero: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I AM A KILLER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Nera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ragnarok — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING SOON:
Dracula — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What the Love! with Karan Johar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
AWARD-NOMINATED TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST
Netflix has several buzzy films and series making a lot of headlines this awards season; be sure to add these critically-acclaimed Netflix titles to your list and get in a viewing or two.
The Crown: The Crown has finally returned to Netflix — this time with new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England’s Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth (and earned a Golden Globes nod in the process), as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (also earning a Globes nod) and Helena Bonham Carter (again, grabbing a Globes nod) as Princess Margaret.
As a whole, The Crown earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Television Series – Drama.
Season 3 of The Crown is available to stream on Netflix now.
‘UNBELIEVABLE’:
Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a new series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that’s on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica’s Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” as well as the This American Life podcast episode “Anatomy of Doubt.” Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they’ve been hunting for.
Dever and Wever were both nominated for Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and the show as a whole is up for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now.
‘THE KOMINKSKY METHOD’
The Golden Globe-winning series The Kominsky Method returns with star Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.
Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles. Douglas is up for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, as is Arkin for Supporting Actor. The two also earned nods in the same categories for Emmys this year, and the series as a whole is up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Globes.
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kominsky Method are available to stream now.
‘LIVING WITH YOURSELF’
Paul Rudd earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in Living With Yourself, where he works double time playing two versions of himself. His character, burned out on life and love, undergoes a mysterious spa treatment only to discover that he has been replaced by a better version of himself.
Season 1 of Living With Yourself is available to stream on Netflix now. Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether the show will return for a second season.
‘DEAD TO ME’
Christina Applegate is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, as well as its respective category at the Emmy Awards, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, in Dead to Me. Applegate stars as Jen, a widow who unexpectedly finds a friend in another woman (played by Linda Cardellini), who is going through her own grief and harboring a shocking secret that could turn Jen’s world upside down.
Season 1 of Dead to Me is streaming on Netflix now. Netflix officially renewed the series for a second season, although it’s unclear when it will premiere.