Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2020

With the first month of the new decade comes dozens of brand-new titles on Netflix. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of the month while the rest will debut gradually throughout January.

Once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January, head over to see what titles you need to add to your list that are on the chopping block for the month.

COMING 1/1

Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM

Good Girls: Season 2

Messiah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Spinning Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Circle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

COMING 1/1 (CONTINUED)

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

COMING 1/2 – 1/10

Avail. 1/2/20:

Sex, Explained: Limited Series — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Thieves of the Wood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/3/20:

Anne with an E: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

All the Freckles in the World — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/4/20:

Go! Go! Cory Carson — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/8/20:

Cheer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/10/20:

AJ and the Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Evil Dead

Giri / Haji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Inbestigators: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Medical Police — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Scissor Seven — NETFLIX ANIME

Until Dawn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 1/12 – 1/17

Avail. 1/12/20:

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Avail. 1/13/20:

The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/14/20:

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Master

Avail. 1/15/20:

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata — NETFLIX FILM

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/16/20:

NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME

Steve Jobs

Avail. 1/17/20:

Ares — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace — NETFLIX FILM

Vivir dos veces — NETFLIX FILM

Wer kann, der kann! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 1/18 – 1/26

Avail. 1/18/20:

The Bling Ring

Avail. 1/20/20:

Family Reunion: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/21/20:

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/22/20:

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Avail. 1/23/20:

The Ghost Bride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October Faction — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 1/24/20:

A Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rise of Empires: Ottoman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/26/20:

Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 1/27 – 1/31

Avail. 1/27/20:

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Avail. 1/28/20:

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/29/20:

Frères Ennemis — NETFLIX FILM

Next In Fashion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Night on Earth — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Omniscient — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/30/20:

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/31/20:

37 Seconds — NETFLIX FILM

American Assassin

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diablero: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I AM A KILLER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Nera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ragnarok — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING SOON:

Dracula — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What the Love! with Karan Johar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AWARD-NOMINATED TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST

Netflix has several buzzy films and series making a lot of headlines this awards season; be sure to add these critically-acclaimed Netflix titles to your list and get in a viewing or two.

The Crown: The Crown has finally returned to Netflix — this time with new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England’s Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth (and earned a Golden Globes nod in the process), as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (also earning a Globes nod) and Helena Bonham Carter (again, grabbing a Globes nod) as Princess Margaret.

As a whole, The Crown earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Television Series – Drama.

Season 3 of The Crown is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘UNBELIEVABLE’:

Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a new series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that’s on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica’s Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” as well as the This American Life podcast episode “Anatomy of Doubt.” Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they’ve been hunting for.

Dever and Wever were both nominated for Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and the show as a whole is up for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now.

‘THE KOMINKSKY METHOD’

The Golden Globe-winning series The Kominsky Method returns with star Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.

Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles. Douglas is up for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, as is Arkin for Supporting Actor. The two also earned nods in the same categories for Emmys this year, and the series as a whole is up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Globes.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kominsky Method are available to stream now.

‘LIVING WITH YOURSELF’

Paul Rudd earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in Living With Yourself, where he works double time playing two versions of himself. His character, burned out on life and love, undergoes a mysterious spa treatment only to discover that he has been replaced by a better version of himself.

Season 1 of Living With Yourself is available to stream on Netflix now. Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether the show will return for a second season.

‘DEAD TO ME’

Christina Applegate is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, as well as its respective category at the Emmy Awards, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, in Dead to Me. Applegate stars as Jen, a widow who unexpectedly finds a friend in another woman (played by Linda Cardellini), who is going through her own grief and harboring a shocking secret that could turn Jen’s world upside down.

Season 1 of Dead to Me is streaming on Netflix now. Netflix officially renewed the series for a second season, although it’s unclear when it will premiere.