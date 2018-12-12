Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2019

New year, new Netflix drop! With 2019 just around the corner, Netflix subscribers have dozens of fresh titles to look forward to kicking off the year with.
Keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series that will be making their way to screens on the first of January, while others will premiere on different days throughout the month.
COMING 1/1:
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Across the Universe
Babel
Black Hawk Down
City of God
COMEDIANS of the world — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Pan’s Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pulp Fiction
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Dark Knight
The Departed
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Strangers
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
COMING 1/2 – 1/11:
Avail. 1/2/19:
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Avail. 1/4/19:
And Breathe Normally — NETFLIX FILM
Call My Agent!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Potro: Unstoppable — NETFLIX FILM
Lionheart — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/9/19:
GODZILLA The Planet Eater — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Avail. 1/10/19:
When Heroes Fly — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/11/19:
Friends from College: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sex Education — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Solo– NETFLIX FILM
The Last Laugh– NETFLIX FILM
COMING 1/15 – 1/18:
Avail. 1/15/19:
Revenger — NETFLIX FILM
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/16/19:
American Gangster
Avail. 1/17/19:
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Avail. 1/18/19:
Carmen Sandiego — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Close — NETFLIX FILM
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GIRL — NETFLIX FILM
Grace and Frankie: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
IO — NETFLIX FILM
Soni — NETFLIX FILM
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 1/21 – 1/25:
Avail. 1/21/19:
Justice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/24/19:
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Avail. 1/25/19:
Animas — NETFLIX FILM
Black Earth Rising — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Polar — NETFLIX FILM
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 1/27 – 1/30:
Avail. 1/27/19:
Z Nation: Season 5
Avail. 1/29/19:
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avail. 1/30/19:
The Incredibles 2
Coming Soon:
Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
AWARD-NOMINATED TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
Netflix has several original movies and series nominated for awards. With awards season right around the corner, make sure you get in a viewing or two of the platform’s award-buzzy content.
Dumplin’: Jennifer Aniston stars in Dumplin’, an original Netflix film based on the novel of the same name by Julie Murphy that follows an overweight beauty pageant contestant (Danielle Macdonald) to prove a point to her former beauty pageant queen mother (Aniston). But even though she doesn’t appear onscreen, the bigger star of the film might be Dolly Parton, whose music provides the soundtrack to the movie. In fact, Parton even earned a Golden Globe nod for Best Original Song for “Girl in the Movies.”
Dumplin’ is available to stream on Netflix now.
‘ROMA’:
Critics are raving over Roma, a foreign language film nominated for not one, not two, but three Golden Globe Awards in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film categories. The film works as director Alfonso Cuarón’s poem to his youth, shot by Cuarón himself in straight black and white in Mexico City.
Roma follows a woman named Cleo who is based off Cuarón’s real-life nanny and depicts life as it is lived in his bourgeois corner of Mexico City, showcasing the powerful emotional dynamic Cleo has with her employers.
Available to stream on Netflix Dec. 14.
‘OZARK’: SEASON 2
If you still haven’t caught up on Ozark, now is the time to do so, especially after Jason Bateman was recently nominated for a Best Actor Golden Globe for his work. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Bateman) suddenly relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 deals with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz), who become more and more aware of exactly what’s going on.
Fans of Bloodline and Breaking Bad will love this dramatic thriller. Both seasons of Ozark are streaming now.