Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2019

New year, new Netflix drop! With 2019 just around the corner, Netflix subscribers have dozens of fresh titles to look forward to kicking off the year with.

Keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series that will be making their way to screens on the first of January, while others will premiere on different days throughout the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January, head over to see what titles you need to add to your list that are on the chopping block for the month.

COMING 1/1:

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the world — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

COMING 1/2 – 1/11:

Avail. 1/2/19:

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Avail. 1/4/19:

And Breathe Normally — NETFLIX FILM

Call My Agent!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Potro: Unstoppable — NETFLIX FILM

Lionheart — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/9/19:

GODZILLA The Planet Eater — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Avail. 1/10/19:

When Heroes Fly — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/11/19:

Friends from College: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo– NETFLIX FILM

The Last Laugh– NETFLIX FILM

COMING 1/15 – 1/18:

Avail. 1/15/19:

Revenger — NETFLIX FILM

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/16/19:

American Gangster

Avail. 1/17/19:

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Avail. 1/18/19:

Carmen Sandiego — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Close — NETFLIX FILM

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GIRL — NETFLIX FILM

Grace and Frankie: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

IO — NETFLIX FILM

Soni — NETFLIX FILM

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 1/21 – 1/25:

Avail. 1/21/19:

Justice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/24/19:

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Avail. 1/25/19:

Animas — NETFLIX FILM

Black Earth Rising — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: The Magnificent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Polar — NETFLIX FILM

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 1/27 – 1/30:

Avail. 1/27/19:

Z Nation: Season 5

Avail. 1/29/19:

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avail. 1/30/19:

The Incredibles 2

Coming Soon:

Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AWARD-NOMINATED TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Netflix has several original movies and series nominated for awards. With awards season right around the corner, make sure you get in a viewing or two of the platform’s award-buzzy content.

Dumplin’: Jennifer Aniston stars in Dumplin’, an original Netflix film based on the novel of the same name by Julie Murphy that follows an overweight beauty pageant contestant (Danielle Macdonald) to prove a point to her former beauty pageant queen mother (Aniston). But even though she doesn’t appear onscreen, the bigger star of the film might be Dolly Parton, whose music provides the soundtrack to the movie. In fact, Parton even earned a Golden Globe nod for Best Original Song for “Girl in the Movies.”

Dumplin’ is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘ROMA’:

Critics are raving over Roma, a foreign language film nominated for not one, not two, but three Golden Globe Awards in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film categories. The film works as director Alfonso Cuarón’s poem to his youth, shot by Cuarón himself in straight black and white in Mexico City.

Roma follows a woman named Cleo who is based off Cuarón’s real-life nanny and depicts life as it is lived in his bourgeois corner of Mexico City, showcasing the powerful emotional dynamic Cleo has with her employers.

Available to stream on Netflix Dec. 14.

‘OZARK’: SEASON 2

If you still haven’t caught up on Ozark, now is the time to do so, especially after Jason Bateman was recently nominated for a Best Actor Golden Globe for his work. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Bateman) suddenly relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 deals with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz), who become more and more aware of exactly what’s going on.

Fans of Bloodline and Breaking Bad will love this dramatic thriller. Both seasons of Ozark are streaming now.