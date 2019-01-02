Netflix Issues Warning to ‘Bird Box’ Fans Involved in Dangerous Bird Box Challenge

Netflix has issued a warning to Bird Box fans who have been involved in a dangerous “Bird Box Challenge.”

As reported by Tech Crunch, some fans have allegedly been blindfolding themselves while taking on various tasks, parodying the fact that characters in the films navigate their way through the post-apocalyptic wasteland while blindfolded themselves.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” the streaming service tweeted out. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

In one clip found on Twitter, a group of people doing the “Bird Box Challenge” are seen walking around the streets of New York City.

At one point, a member of the group takes off running around a corner and is then shown having fallen down a subway stairwell. While the clip may be just a planned joke, this is likely the type of viral content that prompted Netflix to issue the warning.

Another clip found on social media showed a father of two children trying to run around their family home while all three were wearing blindfolds, and at one point the toddler is accidentally slammed into the side of a doorway.

Bird Box is a suspense horror film starring Sandra Bullock that follows the survivors of a supernatural event where unseen creatures compel anyone who gazes toward them to take their own lives.

The film has been a huge hit, with Netflix revealing that it broke their movie viewing record in just one week, with users streaming it approximately 45,037,125 times.

In addition to Bullock, the film also stars Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, BD Wong, Sarah Paulson, Colson Baker and John Malkovich.

Bird Box is now streaming on Netflix.