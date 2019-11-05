Netflix Introduces ‘Skip Politics’ Button

Netflix is trying out a new feature on Seth Meyers‘ latest stand-up comedy special, offering a “skip politics” button for the most topical jokes. The new special includes an option to take viewers past the potentially uncomfortable jokes about President Donald Trump or other political material. Meyers’ special, Lobby Baby, was just released this week.

Fans were surprised this week to see that Meyers’ hour-long stand-up routine could be cut down by “skipping” the politics. This is the first time this particular option has appeared on Netflix. According to a report by CNN, it was Meyers’ own idea.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It dawned on me that because it was on Netflix, there would be this opportunity to put in technology that would allow people to skip it,” he told CNN reporters. “It was a way to build in the response to anyone who would say, ‘Oh, let me guess there’s going to be jokes about the president.’”

Meyers told interviewers that the button was added as a joke, and he did not really expect any viewers to use it. The talk show host is known for his political commentary, from Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” segment to his show Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC.

On a practical level, the “skip politics” button mimics last year’s lauded special Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. That show featured a kind of “choose your own adventure” model, where viewers would skip through the timeline to create the movie they wanted to see. It is also similar to the “skip intro” button on many series, which Netflix installed for binge-watchers.

While Meyers came up with the gimmick on his own, Netflix was all in on the idea. The company’s stand-up comedy director, Robbie Praw told CNN that it was an instant hit.

Seth Meyers has a skip button on his comedy special. Bc he wants u to give him money. He doesnt to lose the 50/50 political divide potential income. Its all about the money.💰💰💰💰💰 #FOX #CBS — 342426cmmbe (@letmespeaktoo20) November 5, 2019

“We’re thrilled [Meyers] was able to take advantage of the Netflix experience in such a funny and innovative way,” he said.

While it may be a joke to Meyers, many people on social media are misinterpreting the “skip politics” button as a sincere attempt to court favor from fans of all backgrounds. From the looks of it, it has not worked, as people on either side of the aisle who think this is real are not charmed by it.

It is fair to assume that Meyers would not have won them over regardless, however. Late Night is full of monologues, jokes and skits about the Trump administration, and segments frequently go viral online as well. Meyers is an outspoken opponent of President Trump, as he details on TV five nights a week.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs on week nights at 12:35 a.m. ET. Lobby Baby is streaming on Netflix now.