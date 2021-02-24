✖

Netflix is making it easier for subscribers to find their next favorite TV series and films on the go. The streaming giant has officially launched Downloads for You, a brand-new feature that automatically downloads recommended shows or movies to subscribers' mobile devices based on their preferences and viewing history.

The feature launched on Netflix's Android app globally on Monday, with Downloads for You set to test on iOS "soon." To enable the feature, Android users must access their Netflix app and select the "Downloads" tab. Once there, toggle on "Downloads for You" and click "Turn On." Users will be able to choose the amount of content they want downloaded to their device – 1GB, 3GB, or 5GB – with downloads occurring when the device is connected to wi-fi and content ready to stream on the go.

(Photo: Netflix)

"We're excited to introduce Downloads For You. People who choose this new feature will have shows or movies automatically downloaded to their devices, with recommendations based on their tastes," Patrick Flemming, Netflix's director of product innovation, said in a statement obtained by Variety. "We want to make discovering your next new favorite series or film even easier, whether you're connected or not."

According to TechCrunch, Netflix subscribers are able to cast the downloaded content to a nearby TV, where it will stream directly from your phone. Once users watch the episodes or movies, they can delete the content from their device, clearing up more space for the streamer's recommendations. Available for download is the streamer's full catalog of content, not just its original content, though there are some titles with download limitations due to licensing restrictions.

Downloads for You comes after the streaming giant introduced Smart Downloads just three years ago. That feature, also an offline-viewing feature, deletes an episode of a TV series a viewer has finished watching and fetches the next one. The feature first launched in 2018, with the streamer at the time stating, "whenever possible, we want Netflix to do the work for you." It later launched globally. Downloads for You is not a replacement for Smart Downloads, but rather an addition.

Along with Downloads for You, Netflix is also gearing up to roll out a "Shuffle Play" feature worldwide in early 2021. Shuffle Play allows subscribers to let Netflix algorithms randomly select their next show or film to watch. The selected titles are those similar to ones viewers have previously watched, titles in genres they've viewed, or content they already have saved in their "My List" section.