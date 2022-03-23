Netflix Has Another Hit Reality Show on Its Hands

Netflix has scored with its original reality series such as Selling Tampa and its predecessor, Selling Sunset. It’s struck gold again, but this time around with its first original African reality show, Young, Famous & African. The series follows the lives of some of the biggest celebrities in the continent. It’s based in Johannesburg, South Africa, though the cast are from various parts of the country. The series has been in the Top 10 for several days and currently stands on the “trending” list on the streaming platform.

Peace Hyde, one of its co-creators, spoke about the show in an interview with Quartz. Hyde set out to show viewers “a different side of Africa.” “When you see a lot of the Western depictions of Africa, in a positive light, it’s usually tapping into our rich culture, our heritage, our traditions, our clothes, our food,” she said. “But I really would love to see a cosmopolitan Africa.”

The show stars nearly a dozen of Africa’s greatest sensations. The cast currently includes: Khanyi Mbau, a South African actress, television host, and recording artist; Diamond Platnumz, a Tanzanian recording artist; Naked DJ, a South African DJ, radio host, and record producer; Zari the Boss Lady, a Ugandan businesswoman; Swanky Jerry, Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist; Andile Ncube, a South African radio and TV presenter; Nadia Nakai, a South African rapper and songwriter; Annie Macaulay-Idibia, a Nigerian model, presenter, and actress; Kudzai Mushonga, a Zimbabwean businessman; Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, a Nigerian musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer; and Kayleigh Schwark, a South African footballer and fitness enthusiast.

Africa has been a hot commodity in recent years for content, especially on streaming platforms. The reality series is Netflix’s expansion within its current library of African originals. Amazon Prime Video recently signed its first content deals in Africa, promising its own programming highlighted on African talent and storylines.