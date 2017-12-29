‘The Godfather’ Trilogy Coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day

If Thanksgiving and Christmas burned you out on family get-togethers then you might want to consider spending your New Years with the Corleones instead.

Netflix has revealed that they will be launching all three Godfather films on Jan. 1 as part of the new monthly additions to their already seemingly-endless streaming library.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a tweet, Netflix joked, “They made us an offer we couldn’t refuse,” as shared by EW.

The original Godfather starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, and Diane Keaton and is considered, in many critical respects, to be one of the greatest films of all-time. It is often cited as having a massive influence on the gangster genre of film.

Additionally, it was the highest-grossing film of 1972, and at the time of its release was the highest-grossing film that had ever been produced.

The Godfather Part II was released in 1974 and is thought to be by many even better than the original. At the time, it received a mixed critical reception but went on to earn 11 Oscar nominations and became the first sequel to ever win the Best Picture Academy Award.

Since then, it has gone on to garner much critical acclaim and land on many “Greatest Films of All-Time” list.

The final film of the series, The Godfather Part III, was released in 1990 and brought back Al Pacino and Diane Keaton, as well as added newcomers to the franchise Andy García, Eli Wallach, Joe Mantegna, Bridget Fonda, George Hamilton, and Sofia Coppola.

That film, while not quite as well-received as its predecessors, went on to earn over $130 million at the box office and was nominated for seven Oscars.