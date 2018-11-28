Netflix Reveals ‘Fuller House’ Season 4 Trailer

Fuller House Season 4 is almost here, and Netflix has officially unveiled the first trailer for the fan-favorite show.

The clip begins with Steve (Scott Weinger) walking into the Tanner home and declaring that he and DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) need to give their relationship a shot, fulfilling the dreams of fans who have been shipping the pair since their Full House days.

"We've been waiting 25 years," Steve tells DJ. "We owe it to ourselves once and for all just to see how we are as a couple."

As they head out on a date in a later clip, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), who is calling the duo "America's couple," calls out to them, "Have a good time! You have to!"

The couple even gets their own musical number, with Steve dipping DJ as they're surrounded by a group of dancers. At the very end of the clip, DJ and Steve share a kiss in the show.

Other Season 4 plots include Kimmy (Andrea Barber) pregnant with Stephanie and Jimmy Gibbler's (Adam Hagenbuch) baby, and in classic Kimmy fashion, she shows off some dance moves while heavily pregnant, flossing in the house's kitchen.

"I've never had my friend carry my baby before," Stephanie tells her at one point, with Kimmy responding, "You called me your friend? I've waited 30 years to hear that! I should've had your baby in middle school!"

DJ also competes in what seems to be an obstacle competition, appearances by Danny (Bob Saget) and Joey (Dave Coulier), who's dressed in a Santa suit at one point, and Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin) being generally adorable. In another Full House recall, Danny and Rebecca return to helm Wake Up San Francisco, proving that while things may change, they also stay the same.

The series' kids also have their own drama, including Jackson's (Michael Campion) relationship with Rocki (Landry Bender), and Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace) provides a bit of a meta moment at the beginning of the trailer when he jokes that the reason he's always in the Tanner home is because the door is always open.

Fuller House premiered in 2016 and is a spinoff of the popular '80s and '90s sitcom Full House, which found single dad Danny Tanner raising his three daughters with the help of his friends. Now it's single mom DJ raising her kids with the help of her sister, friends and family, with both series sharing the same sentimental core with plenty of laughs thrown in.

Season 4 of Fuller House arrives on Netflix Dec. 14.

