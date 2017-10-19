Netflix to Spend $25 Million on Female-Focused Action Movie

Ted Sarandos said that Netflix was about to spend big on original movies, and he certainly wasn’t joking around.

According to Deadline, the streaming service has purchased the script for a hard-nosed, female-driven action film called Kate. Netflix is eying an April start date for the production, and is reportedly setting a $25 million budget.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Writer Umair Aleem has revealed that Kate is about a woman who has 24 hours to solve her own murder, and sources have related the project to Kill Bill and La Femme Nikita.

More: Netflix Addresses Disney’s Departure

With that April production date in mind, Netflix is currently searching for the right director and star.

Netflix already has an all-star group of producers attached to the film. Atomic Blonde‘s Kelly McCormick, John Wick co-director David Leitch and Hunger Games producer Bryan Unkeless are all currently on board.

Up Next: Netflix Cancels Chelsea After Two Seasons

Over the last couple of years, Netflix has been diving into the realm of producing original movies. The service recently stated that it plans on releasing 80 films in 2018.