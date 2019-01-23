Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2019

As temperatures drop throughout the month of February, so do your favorite Netflix shows and movies on the streaming platform.

A number of titles will be cut from Netflix in February, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of series or movies from the list below that are getting the axe.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in February, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 2/1:

Black Dynamite

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

Clerks

Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Woman in Gold

LEAVING 2/2 – 2/20:

Leaving 2/2/19:

Cabin Fever

Leaving 2/3/19:

Sing

Leaving 2/19/19:

Disney’s Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 2/20/19:

Piranha

AWARD-NOMINATED NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO BINGE:

With awards season taking over your viewing habits, make sure you’re up to date on all the award-nominated films and shows Netflix has to offer.

The Kominsky Method: Nominated for three Golden Globe awards (and winning two), an American Film Institute Award, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.

Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles.

Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now.

‘OZARK’: SEASON 2

If you still haven’t caught up on Ozark, now is the time to do so — especially after Jason Bateman was recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Satellite Award for his work in season 2. Plus, Laura Linney and Julia Garner were separately nominated by the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 deals with the consequences of the risks he took in season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz).

Fans of Bloodline and Breaking Bad will love this dramatic thriller. Both seasons of Ozark are streaming now.

“DUMPLIN’”

Jennifer Aniston stars in Dumplin’, an original Netflix film based off the novel of the same name by Julie Murphy that follows an overweight beauty pageant contestant to prove a point to her mother (Aniston). But the bigger star of the film might be Dolly Parton, whose music soundtracks the movie. In fact, Parton and fellow songwriter Linda Perry even earned a short-listed Oscar nod, as well as nods from the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and Hollywood Music in Media Awards for Best Original Song for “Girl in the Movies.”

‘ROMA’:

Critics are raving over Roma, a foreign language film nominated for not one, not two, but three Golden Globe Awards in the Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film categories — not to mention countless other awards from other organizations, including an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. The film works as Alfonso Cuarón’s poem to his youth, shot by Cuarón himself in straight black and white in a Mexico City.

Roma follows a woman named Cleo who is based off his real-life nanny and depicts life as it is lived in his bourgeois corner of Mexico City, showcasing the powerful family dynamic Cleo has with her employers.

Roma is now streaming on Netflix.