Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2019

With February just around the corner, Netflix is preparing to add dozens of brand-new movie and TV shows to the streaming service.

Keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original Netflix series and films, as well as many tried and true movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of February, while the rest will premiere gradually throughout the month.

COMING 2/1:

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex — NETFLIX FILM

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Siempre bruja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Velvet Buzzsaw — NETFLIX FILM

COMING 2/2 – 2/9:

Avail. 2/2/19:

Bordertown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/3/19:

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Avail. 2/5/19:

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/6/19:

The Soloist

Avail. 2/8/19:

¡Nailed It! México — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El árbol de la sangre — NETFLIX FILM

High Flying Bird — NETFLIX FILM

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Day at a Time: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unauthorized Living– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/9/19:

The Break: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 2/10 – 2/16:

Avail. 2/10/19:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/11/19:

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Women

Avail. 2/14/19:

Dating Around — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/15/19:

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Breaker Upperers — NETFLIX FILM

The Dragon Prince: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Umbrella Academy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yucatan — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/16/19:

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

COMING 2/21 – 2/22:

Avail. 2/21/19:

The Drug King — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/22/19:

Chef’s Table: Volume 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Firebrand — NETFLIX FILM

GO! Vive a tu manera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paddleton — NETFLIX FILM

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) — NETFLIX FILM

Rebellion: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Photographer of Mauthausen — NETFLIX FILM

Workin’ Moms — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 2/25 – 2/28:

Avail. 2/25/19:

Dolphin Tale 2

Avail. 2/26/19:

Our Idiot Brother

Avail. 2/27/19:

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Avail. 2/28/19:

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

AWARD-NOMINATED TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Netflix has several award-nominated original movies and series. Now that it’s award season, make sure you get in a viewing or two of the platform’s award-buzzy content.

ROMA: Critics are raving over Roma, a foreign language film nominated for not one, not two, but three Golden Globe Awards in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film categories — not to mention countless other awards from other organizations, like an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. The film works as Alfonso Cuarón’s poem to his youth, shot by Cuarón himself in straight black and white in a Mexico City.

Roma follows a woman named Cleo who is based off his real-life nanny and depicts life as it is lived in his bourgeois corner of Mexico City, showcasing the powerful family dynamic Cleo has with her employers.

Roma is streaming on Netflix now.

‘OZARK’: SEASON 2

If you still haven’t caught up on Ozark, now is the time to do so, especially after Jason Bateman was recently nominated for a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Satellite Award for his work in season 2. Plus, Laura Linney and Julia Garner were nominated by the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 deals with the consequences of the risks he took in season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz).

Fans of Bloodline and Breaking Bad will love this dramatic thriller. Both seasons of Ozark are streaming now.

‘THE KOMINSKY METHOD’:

Nominated for three Golden Globe awards (and winning two), an American Film Institute Award, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.

Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles.

Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now.

“DUMPLIN’”

Jennifer Aniston stars in Dumplin’, an original Netflix film based off the novel of the same name by Julie Murphy that follows an overweight beauty pageant contestant to prove a point to her mother (Aniston). But the bigger star of the film might be Dolly Parton, whose music soundtracks the movie. In fact, Parton and fellow songwriter Linda Perry even earned a short-listed Oscar nod, as well as nods from the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and Hollywood Music in Media Awards for Best Original Song for “Girl in the Movies.”