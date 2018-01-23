Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in February

It’s time for some fresh new content to hit Netflix‘s streaming service!

In a year when Netflix has vowed to release more than 200 original projects, the company is set to debut several movies and shows directly to its streaming platform in February. Among them are multiple comedy specials, Everything Sucks! season one and original film Forgotten.

But keeping in line with another core segment, it will also add several fan-favorite flicks and binge-watch worthy series to its catalog. In February, the streaming service adds the American Pie franchise, Oceans films and The Emoji Movie.

Ready to plan out your upcoming film and TV viewing schedule for family nights or alone time?

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in February.

Coming 2/1:

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

Coming 2/2-2/14:

Available 2/2

Altered Carbon: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Body and Soul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/6

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valor: Season 1

Available 2/7

Imposters: Season 1

Queer Eye: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/8

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

Available 2/9

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seeing Allred — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ritual — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Trader (Sovdagari) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When We First Met — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/14

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love Per Square Foot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming 2/15-2/28:

Available 2/15



Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Irreplaceable You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/17

Blood Money

Available 2/18

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/19

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/20

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/21

Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lincoln

The Bachelors

Available 2/22

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

Available 2/23

Marseille: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mute — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seven Seconds: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ugly Delicious: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/24



Jeepers Creepers 3

Available 2/26

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Winnie

Available 2/27

Derren Brown: The Push — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fresh Netflix newcomers to add to your “watch” list:

While you wait for these February additions, take some time to binge on some of the best options Netflix added in the previous month.

Even if you’ve already seen these classic flicks, they’re worth a second screening on a dreary day inside.

‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’:

As you look ahead to Valentine’s Day, what better way to get in the loving spirit than watching a rom-com with a side of popcorn and wine?

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, follows advice columnist Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) on her quest to “lose” a man in 10 days, a plan that involves unsuspecting ad executive Ben Berry (Matthew McConaughey). As Berry goes on a mission to prove he can reel a woman into love in the same time frame, both their plans hit a giant snag.

After binging this 2003 comedy, you’ll never look at a fern the same way again.

‘Shawshank Redemption’:

If you have seen Shawshank Redemption, you know it’s worth another view. And if you have never entered the Shawshank State Penitentiary, you are well overdue for a visit.

Considered one of the greatest films of the 1990s, the Stephen King story follows imprisoned man Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) as he navigates serving two consecutive life terms for the murders of his wife and her lover, crimes he did not commit.

The film also features Dufresne’s prison friend Ellis “Red” Redding, played by Morgan Freeman, on their 19-year journey.

‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’:

On a family night in, grab your golden tickets and enter the world of Willy Wonka’s original chocolate factory.

The 1971 classic follows chocolatier Wonka (Gene Wilder) as he showcases the wonders of his magical candy factory and urges minds young and old to stretch their imaginations to new heights.

While the kids may have seen the 2005 re-make starring Johnny Depp (which admittedly has more advanced visual spectacles), this is a heart-warming film you cannot overlook.

‘Batman’:

Batman soared into Netflix in the New Year, bringing along its sister classics.

One of the most popular comic book superheroes turned movie icon, Batman flicks are aplenty on the streaming service for your viewing pleasure. Each follows a different plot of villany by a slew of bad guys, including the Joker, Riddler, Penguin and Poison Ivy, among others.

Batman, Batman & Robin, Batman Begins, Batman Forever, Batman Returns and The Dark Knight are each available for streaming. How will you know which is your favorite until you’ve watched them all?

‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’:

Take a step back in time to 1961 with an Audrey Hepburn classic.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s follows young New York socialite Holly Golightly who takes an interest in a man who moves into her apartment building. They lead unique lives and all but fulfill the other’s criteria, but love has other plans.

Based on the Truman Capote novel of the same name, the long-standing favorite will transport you to the old streets of New York, and will likely bite you with the travel bug!