Netflix Fans Still Furious Over Multiple Device Services Canceled

After Netflix revealed that it will no longer support older Vizio TVs, Samsung smart TVs and Roku players starting in December, users of the streaming platform are still seeing red. The service confirmed that the first two Roku models would no longer be supported starting on Dec. 1, 2019, and that Vizio TVs four years or older will be the models affected. The company has yet to fully update its list of compatible devices.

While Vizio TV owners who will lose access to Netflix on their device should get a pop-up message notifying them about the change, Roku users who will no longer be able to use Netflix can tell they’re one of the people affected if their device does not support autoplay. As for Samsung smart TV users, the company released a full statement on which of their devices will be affected, citing “technical limitations.”

Plenty of Netflix users affected by the inconvenient change took to social media to complain.

When some people pointed out that Netflix could support the older devices but won’t, others maintained that the “numbers are relatively small” and that upgrading to a newer device would be more convenient anyway.

The limited amount of TV’s can’t justify the bugs of keeping it running. These TV’s are also underpowered. The numbers are relatively small. (I worked at Netflix Customer Support)

Unfortunately enough for people who own those soon-to-be unsupported devices, they will either need to purchase a new device or utilize a different device they already own in order to keep watching Netflix. Smart TV users might be most comfortable switching to a dedicated streaming device, like a new Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV or a similar option. Those types of devices typically range from around $40 to $120 and offer a simple layout with apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Now, among others. The devices plug right into an HDMI port with the biggest inconvenience being a new remote to worry about losing.

But many other devices are now capable of hosting a Netflix app, including cable boxes and DVRs, game consoles, Blu-ray players and many others.

For a full list of supported devices, visit Netflix’s website.