Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

The weekend is fast approaching, and Netflix has binge watchers covered with the newest round of additions slated to be added on March 9, 10, and 11.

This weekend, the popular streaming service will be adding a slew of Netflix Originals, with enough options to satiate everyone’s genre cravings. From dipping their toes in humor to intimate conversations with well-known celebrities and everything in between, this weekend will bring subscribers of the popular streaming platform plenty of options for their next binging event.

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1

Netflix is dipping its toes into the world of anime with the Japanese science fiction anime A.I.C.O. Incarnation.



The series, which is set to premiere worldwide on the streaming platform on Friday, March 9, is set in a world years after a biological research project went awry and resulted in the “Burst,” leaving Kurobe Gorge a quarantined area infested with synthetic organisms. The series follows Aiko Tachibana, a high school student, who joins a team of Divers to reach the place where the “Burst” began to save her family.

Collateral

Lovers of the mystery genre will have something new to watch with the release of Collateral, a series that is poised to become Netflix’s next great mystery series.



The limited series consisting of only four episodes and co-produced by the BBC, London detective Kip Glaspie (Carey Mulligan) as she investigates the murder of a pizza delivery man. Throughout the course of the investigation, however, Glaspie uncovers a conspiracy involving drug dealers, smugglers, and spies.



Collateral will be made available for streaming on Friday, March 9.

Love: Season 3

Netflix subscribers can get a healthy dose of quirkiness and humor when the third season of Netflix Original series Love is released on Friday, March 9.



The series, created by Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, and Paul Rust, tells the story of polar-opposites Gus (Paul Rust) and Mickey (Gillian Jacobs), two young people recently single and struggling to get over their breakups. During their journey to acceptance, they find themselves drawn to one another, their buddy relationship forming the basis for the show.



The release of the third season marks the shows final run.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

On Friday, the popular web television talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman will be releasing its third installment.



The third episode of the series, Netflix’s latest venture into the talk show genre, will feature Malala Yousafzai, who is best known for campaigning for better education for Pakistani women and being named the Nobel Prize laureate at 17, marking the youngest person ever to receive the prize.



Previous episodes of the show saw host David Letterman having intimate conversations with former President Barack Obama and George Clooney.

Nailed It: Season 1

Fans of The Great British Bake-Off will love Netflix’s new pastry-themed culinary competition.



Nailed It, hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, will see budding bakers battling it out to create the most creative and delicious pastry. Where the Netflix original deviates from the famed The Great British Bake-Off is that the competitors aren’t experiences chefs, but rather home backers with a terrible track record in the kitchen.



The series’ first season is slated to be available for streaming on Friday, March 9.

The Outsider

The Outsider, described as a Netflix Original epic, follows Nick Lowell, an American soldier imprisoned in post-World War I Japan. In the time after the war, Lowell enters the dark world of the yakuza, working his way through their rituals and hardships and adopting their way of life in repayment for his freedom.



The Outsider will make its debut to the streaming platform on Friday, March 9.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2

Netflix’s latest project with Dreamworks is ready to release its second season on Friday, March 9.



Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, which released its first season in January, follows the adventures of the residents in the animated Troll Village, including Poppy, Branch, and the rest of the characters featured in the 2016 movie Trolls.



The second season, which will consist of seven episodes, is promised to have more “glitter-rific” adventures, including Poppy celebrating her favorite holiday – Prank Day.

What’s Leaving

While plenty of new additions are coming to Netflix this weekend, several more will be leaving. On Sunday, March 11, family movie Believe and Australian mystery series Glitch will be removed.



The loss of those titles follows the loss of several more titles that the streaming service parted way with earlier in the month.



