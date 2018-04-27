Netflix is closing out the month of April with the addition of a few more titles to its library.

Starting Friday, subscribers of the streaming giant will have an array of new additions to kick start their binge watch, with genres ranging from science fiction to comedy and a healthy dose of documentaries. Among the titles slated to be made available are highly-anticipated returns of several Netflix original series, including 3%, and the addition of the fourth season of fan-favorite The CW show Jane the Virgin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend!

3%: Season 2

The highly anticipated second season of Netflix original series 3% makes its way to the streaming service on Friday, April 27.



The popular series, a Portuguese-language sci-fi dystopian series that originally debuted in 2016, is set in a future world that is sharply divided between the elite living on an island paradise and the devastation of the crowded slums. Young people desperate to escape the slums are given the chance to compete to join the elite, but only 3 percent make it.



The show’s second season will see the world even more divided as Process 105 approaches, forces people to choose sides.

Bobby Kennedy for President

The streaming giant is adding another documentary to its shelves with the addition of Bobby Kennedy for President.



The Netflix original revisits the legacy of Robert F. Kennedy in a four-hour documentary series, chronicling his crusade for equality and justice during the 1960s. The documentary includes historic footage as well as leading voices of the era, who discuss the “Bobby Phenomenon.”



Bobby Kennedy for President will be available for streaming beginning Friday.

Candy Jar

“This is your future, and you are going to win,” the tagline reads for Netflix’s new indie drama Candy Jar.



The original film, slated to be available for streaming beginning Friday, follows dueling high school debate champs – an introverted high school girl from a working-class background and her wealthy, debate-team nemesis – who are at odds on just about everything. They are forced to work together in the state debate championship as they hope to get into the colleges of their dreams.

Holy Goalie

Holy Goalie, whose original title is Que baje Dios y lo vea, follows the story of monks living in rural monastery who suddenly find themselves being faced with the threat of it being transformed into a hotel due to lack of income. A new monk comes along with a solution, though, suggesting that their only chance of saving the monestary is learning how to play soccer and trying to win the “Champions Clerum” tournament in The Vatican City.



The film will be available for streaming on Friday, April 27.

The Man Who Knew Infinity

Matthew Brown’s The Man Who Knew Infinity is headed to Netflix on Friday.



The 2015 film, which stars Dev Patel, Devika Bhise, and Jeremy Irons, tells the true story of a friendship that forever changed mathematics. In the 1910s, just prior to the start of World War I, Indian math prodigy Srinivasa Ramanujan attracts the attention of British mathematics professor, G.H. Hardy, who helps him navigate the labyrinth of academia and racial prejudice as he further develops his skills at Trinity College at Cambridge.

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1

On Friday, Netflix is launching its newest original series, The New Legends of Monkey.



A fresh take on Monkey, a Japanese production from the 1970s and ’80s which was based on the 16th century Chinese novel Journey to the West, the new series will see a teenage girl liberate the Monkey King, who has long been trapped in stone, in a quest to save the world and find seven sacred scrolls.

The Week Of

Two fathers are forced to endure a week together in Netflix’s new comedy The Week Of.



The film, written by Adam Sandler and Robert Smigel, follows two fathers with opposing personalities who are forced to come together to celebrate the wedding of their children. They struggle to keep it together during the chaotic week leading up to the big day, meaning plenty of laughter for viewers.



The Week Of will be available for streaming on Friday, April 27.

Jane the Virgin: Season 4

Fans of The CW’s Jane the Virgin will be able to rewatch the entirety of season 4 on Sunday, April 28, just days after the season finale.



The popular satirical romantic comedy-drama telenovela tells the story of Jane Villanueva, the daughter of a teen mother, grew up determined not to repeat her mom’s mistakes. Planning to remain a virgin until marriage, a routine visit to the clinic turns her life upside down when she becomes pregnant after accidentally being artificially inseminated.

What’s Leaving

This weekend, subscribers won’t have to forfeit a large number of titles in order to welcome in the newest additions. Instead, Netflix will only be letting go of a single title, Begin Again, on Friday, April 27.

What Was Added This Week

While the weekend is seeing a ton of new additions, Netflix has been adding plenty of titles throughout the week. From April 23 – 26, the streaming service has seen the addition of four new titles, meaning the shelves in the Netflix library are stocked.



Avail. 4/24/18

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 4/25/18

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis – NETFLIX FILM