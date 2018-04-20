Netflix has binge watchers covered with the newest round of additions slated to be added this weekend.

This weekend, the popular streaming service will be adding a handful of Netflix Originals, with enough options to satiate everyone’s genre cravings.

From new original series that focus on everything from a brother-and-sister spy team to a red panda who uses death metal karaoke to deal with work life, and new Netflix films about road trips to process rolls of Kodachrome film as a dying wish, this weekend will bring subscribers of the popular streaming platform plenty of options.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Aggretsuko: Season 1

Netflix is delving into the world of anime again with the release of yet another anime-centered original series, Aggretsuko.



Aggretsuko follows the story of a 25-year-old unassuming red panda who deals with the mundanities of office life by belting out death metal karaoke after work. The debut season of the series, whose main character has already been a success in Japan and has already been licensed for toys and other merchandise, consists of ten 15-minute-long episodes.



The first season of the series will be available to stream beginning Friday, April 20.

Dope: Season 2

Netflix is taking subscribers on a dive into the nitty gritty world of the underground drug market in the second season of its original series Dope.



The docuseries explores the illegal drug trade through the eyes of those involved in it, including dealers, police, and users, giving viewers a unique view of the otherwise mysterious and taboo trade.



The second season of Dope is set to hit the Netflix library on Friday.

Dude

Netflix’s latest coming-of-age film, Dude, sees a group of high school friends coming to terms with the final weeks of high school and the realization that they will soon be going different ways.

Navigating loss and major life changes, and getting stoned in a car with their friends, they experience the grief and nostalgia that comes with the passing of time.



The film, which stars Lucy Hale, Kathryn Prescott, Alexandra Shipp, and Awkwafina, and Alex Wolff, will be available for streaming beginning Friday, April 20.

Kodachrome

On Friday, Netflix is taking subscribers on a road trip in its latest film, Kodachrome.



The film, which stars Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen, follows the story of Matt, a struggling executive, whose world is turned upside down when he discovers that his father has terminal cancer. Granting his father, a famed photojournalist, his last wish, Matt joins him on a road trip from New York to Kansas to process his last rolls of Kodacrome film before the last remaining lab closes.

Mercury 13

Fresh on the heels of the success of Hidden Figures, Netflix’s new documentary, Mercury 13, tackles another female-centered NASA story.



The documentary, set to be released on Friday, sheds light on the first women to be trained to go to space. The film documents what the women experienced and what they had to overcome in their journey to get to the stars. While they passed all of the same screenings as the men, they were ultimately asked to step aside when only men were selected for the spaceflight.

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1

Spy Kids is making its way back to the world of entertainment more than a decade after the franchise first reached the big screen.



In Netflix’s new animated series, Spy Kids: Mission Critical, brother-and-sister team and kid agents Juni and Carmen Cortez attend Spy Academy. They must put their studies to good use when a S.W.A.M.P. (Sinister Wrongdoers Against Mankind’s Preservation), a new counter-spy agency, threatens the safety of the world



The newest addition in the franchise hits Netflix shelves on Friday, April 20.

The Letdown: Season 1

Netflix is painting a portrait of motherhood with its latest original series, The Letdown.



Starring Alison Bell, Duncan Fellows, and Noni Hazlehurst, the series tells the story of new mother Audrey Holloway, who, not wanting to be defined by motherhood, begins attending a parents group moderated by an unsympathetic maternal health nurse.



Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the first season of The Letdown on Saturday, April 21.

