Netflix Cancels Kathy Bates’ Sitcom ‘Disjointed’

Netflix has reportedly cancelled the sitcom Disjointed after one season.

TV Line reports the streaming giant chose not to renew the show, which starred Kathy Bates as the owner of a marijuana dispensary. The show premiered in August 2017 with a batch of 10 half-hour episodes. The other 10 episodes of the show’s first season premiered in January 2018.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deadline reports that the studio behind the show, Warner Bros. TV, intends to shop the series to other services and networks.

In addition to Bates, Disjointed featured an ensemble cast that included Aaron Moten, Elizabeth Alderfer, Tone Bell, Elizabeth Ho and Chris Redd.

The cancellation is not much of a surprise, as the show garnered little fanfare despite Bates’ role in the series.

Critics were not kind to the series either. It current has a 23 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 43% rating on Metacritic.

However, it appears viewers were kinder to the show. Disjointed has 80% fan rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.4 (out of 10) user rating on Metacritic.

Despite the warm response from those who watched the show, it appears there just were not enough users tuning in.

Disjointed was created by sitcom titan Chuck Lorre and former Daily Show writer David Javerbaum. This was both producers’ first Netflix collaborations.

Lorre is still set to air his next sitcom, The Kominsky Method, on the streaming service. The titled character, played by Michael Douglas, is described as an actor who had a bit of success back in the day but is now an acting coach.

Actor Michael Trucco has shared his sadness at the show’s demise, with Javerbaum responding in agreement.

“I love these guys like a family, [and] I loved making this show,” Trucco wrote. “So sad to see it go. Thank you ALL so much for watching!”

Javerbaum replied, “Right back at you, buddy.”

Right back at you, buddy. https://t.co/feUbOiE1F7 — David Javerbaum (@davidjaverbaum) February 14, 2018

Neither Bates nor Lorre have spoken out about the cancellation.