Netflix’s Complete Guide to What to Watch This Holiday Season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Netflix, and if you need a little help navigating their holiday programming, the streaming giant has the perfect guide.

From the perfect wintry romance to a little Christmas magic, warm fuzzy feelings to a bout of the holly jollies, Netflix’s “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Netflix” holiday streaming lineup has it all, which means that settling on the perfect special to watch can be harder than choosing what to put on your Christmas list.

Thankfully, Netflix is coming to the rescue, debuting a perfect holiday watching guide to lead you to the perfect special, original series, or film to add to your queue this season that will satiate your holiday viewing cravings.

Keep scrolling to find which holiday special best fits your needs this season.

What’s Your Christmas Magic?

With helpings dipping into everything from romance, sugary sweets, and Christmas magic, navigating the options can be a bit difficult, which makes Netflix’s graph denoting how much of each every film provides the perfect tool.



If you are strictly there for the romance, the perfect choice for you would be A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. A sequel to the holiday film last year that took social media by storm, the film, which debuted on Nov. 30, scores high on the romance scale, while also offering a healthy dose of sugary sweet.



If the holidays have given you a sweet tooth that you just cannot ignore, press play on Nailed It! Holiday. The special edition of the comical baking series, which sees home bakers competing for the coveted Golden Baker’s Cap and $10,000, will see competitors baking up wintry-themed concoctions.



No holiday viewing party would be complete without How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which rakes in a heavy dose of Christmas Magic as the Grinch’s heart grows.

Feel all the Feels

Is it even a holiday movie if it doesn’t involve feels? Well, that may be true, but according to Netflix, there are three distinct variations of “feels,” and each has a slew of movies that meet them.



If you are searching for the warm fuzzies, tune into Love Actually, Christmas Inheritance, or The Holiday Calendar. Get Santa, Bad Santa, and How the Grinch Stole Crhistmas are your go-to films for a bout of the holly jollies. Meanwhile, if you are looking for some comfort and joy, consider tuning into A Very Murray Christmas, White Christmas, or The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.



There is one film that stands above them all, though, combining all through “feels” categories for the ultimate holiday viewing: The Christmas Chronicles.

What’s Your Perfect Netflix Christmas Movie?

Still need a little help finding that one film that’s perfect for you? Look no further than this quiz, which will seamlessly guide you to your must-watch movie this year. Fair warning, it will ask you some personal Christmas-related questions that may get you into trouble with Santa, included the dreaded “Do you peak at your Christmas presents?”



Among the top contenders for perfect Christmas movies are The Christmas Chronicles, The Princess Switch, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, The Holiday Calendar, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and Love Actually.

December Holiday Watch Guide

Dec. 1 – The Christmas Chronicles

Dec. 2 – The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Dec. 3 – Bad Santa

Dec. 4 – Bad Santa 2

Dec. 5 – A Christmas Prince

Dec. 6 – A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Dec. 7 – Nailed It! Holiday

Dec. 8 – Super Monster and the Wish Star

Dec. 9 – Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Dec. 10 – Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Dec. 11 – The Princess Switch

Dec. 12 – Get Santa

Dec. 13 – The Spirit of Christmas

Dec. 14 – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Mid Winter’s Tale

Dec. 15 – Fuller House: Season 4

Dec. 16 – Christmas Ranch

Dec. 17 – BoJack Horseman Christmas Special

Dec. 18 – The Holiday Calendar

Dec. 19 – Dear Santa

Dec. 20 – Christmas Inheritance

Dec. 21 – The Christmas Candle

Dec. 22 – White Christmas

Dec. 23 – A Very Murray Christmas

Dec. 24 – How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Dec. 25 – Love Actually

Netflix’s Top Picks

Still searching through the Netflix library? Why not give one of the streaming giant’s own top picks a chance?



Topping Netflix’s list of recommendations are Bad Santa 1 as well as its sequel, Love Actually, and The Princess Switch, which has already won over those who tuned in to watch it upon its debut. All four of these films are currently available for streaming.



You’ll have to wait a little longer to watch the streaming services December top picks of Nailed It! Holiday, Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas, Super Monster and the Wish Star, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale.

Most-Anticipated Netflix Holiday Addition: ‘The Princess Switch’

“When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be-princess discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places.”



The film stars Vanessa Hudgens as Margaret, “the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro” and Stacy, a “commoner from Chicago.” It has already been dubbed a near-perfect holiday film by many viewers.



Currently available for streaming.

Most-Anticipated Netflix Holiday Addition: ‘A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding’

“A year after Amber helped Richard secure the crown, the two are set to tie the knot in a royal Christmas wedding — but their plans are jeopardized when Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she’s cut out to be queen, and Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season, but the future of the kingdom.”

Available Nov. 30.

Most-Anticipated Netflix Holiday Addition: ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale’

“The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice — the longest night of the year — when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors — both welcome and unwelcome — you never know what might come down the chimney…”

Available Dec. 14.