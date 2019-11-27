Netflix Cancels ‘Anne With an E’ and Fans Are Livid

Netflix’s decision to cancel original series Anne With an E after just three seasons is being met with outcry from fans on social media. After the streaming giant announced Monday – less than 24 hours after the Season 3 finale aired on Canadian public broadcaster CBC – that Anne With an E would be ending with its upcoming 10-episode season, fans flocked to social media with their outrage, many banding together in a last-ditch effort to save it from a seemingly already-sealed fate and reminding the streamer of the importance of the series’ progressive storylines that tackled, among other things, LGBTQ issues, racism, and feminism.

netflix cancelled anne with an e, an incredible show that actually has diversity & lgbt rep. a show that talks about racism, homophobia, abuse, feminism and so much more. (it’s also visually stunning). anne with an e is so important to so many people #renewawae pic.twitter.com/eIK4CQH1s1 — sadie (@marisadrien) November 25, 2019

“Anne with an E getting cancelled like, 12 hours after the season 3 finale aired will be my villain origin story if someone doesn’t fix this quick,” one fan wrote, adding the hashtag “[Renew Anne With an E].”

“Apparently anne with an e isn’t getting renewed for another season this is unbelievable im so mad rn,” another tweeted. “so now every show that has a good storyline, representation etc is getting cancelled!? like I could go on but im so tired ughhhh.”

How I feel knowing they cancelled the show #renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/JXPss5NTnf — RENEW ANNE with an E!! 🦋 (@RENEWAN11229460) November 26, 2019

“The way anne with an e treats racism, xenophobia, homophobia, sexism, bullying, human rights, family, strong female characters, friendship, among a lot of other things and it’s getting cancelled,” another reacted to the news.

“Let’s save the show that saved us. let’s save the show that showed us its okay to be different. let’s save the show that brought tears to our eyes and left us in awe. let’s save the show that means so much to us and the cast. we can do this,” added another, using the hashtag “[Save Anne With an E].”

In a joint statement, the CBC and Netflix on Monday announced that Anne With an E would end with its third season, writing that they’ve “been thrilled to bring the quintessentially Canadian story of Anne With an E to viewers around the world” and “hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey.”

Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, Anne With an E expanded on the novel and first premiered in March 2017, quickly becoming a fan-favorite.

In the wake of its cancellation, a fan petition has been created on Change.org in an effort to save the series. Hoping to catch “the eye of Netflix,” the petition is nearly 30,000-signatures strong at the time of this publishing.

Anne With an E‘s third and final season premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 3.