10 Action Movies on Netflix With Highest Rotten Tomatoes Scores

The Netflix library is shelved with dozens, if not hundreds, of action films, but only a select few can boast having a high score on Rotten Tomatoes.

With high-stakes and heart-pumping adrenaline kicks, action moves are the route to go when you are looking for a thrill inducing film. Thankfully, streaming giant Netflix has stocked their library with the genre with films ranging from the classics to little-known gems and even big-budget blockbusters.

Keep scrolling to see 10 action films on Netflix with the highest Rotten Tomatoes scores.

The African Queen

“The rough-hewn captain of a broken-down East African riverboat teams with a straitlaced missionary to take on a German gunboat during WWI.”



The 1951 film scored a 100% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and grabbed an 86% audience score.

Ghostbusters

“Parapsychologists create a business exterminating ghouls and hobgoblins — and end up facing one killer demon in a cellist’s apartment.”



The original film in the Ghostbusters franchise scored a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes along with an audience score of 88%.

The Hurt Locker

“Kathryn Bigelow directs this gripping drama following one of the U.S. Army’s elite explosive ordnance disposal teams operating in Iraq.”



The Oscar-winning film received a 97% on the Tomatometer and an 84% audience score.

13 Assassins

“To stop a tyrant from murdering and exploiting innocent civilians, 13 samurai warriors unite and prepare to assassinate the evildoer.”



The 2011 remake of the 1963 film of the same name has a 95% on the Tomatometer and an 88% audience score.

Men in Black

“A streetwise cop is enlisted to work with a veteran government agent on a team that monitors space aliens living on Earth, unbeknownst to the public.”



The Will Smith-starring film scored a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and grabbed a 79% audience score.

Wildlike

“In the Alaskan wilderness, a teenager fleeing her sexually abusive uncle meets a lone hiker, and the two bond over tales of their traumatic pasts.”



The 2015 film received a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 78% audience score.

Captain America: Civil War

“It’s Avengers vs. Avengers when Captain America fights to keep his superhero friends independent, while his pal Iron Man supports government control.”



The Marvel film scored a 91% on the Tomatometer and grabbed an audience score of 89%.

Hot Fuzz

“A top London cop is assigned to investigate a seemingly sleepy town, which suddenly starts to stir with a series of grisly ‘accidents.’”



The 2007 film received a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% audience score.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

“From the idyllic shire of the Hobbits to the smoking chasms of Mordor, Frodo Baggins embarks on his epic quest to destroy the ring of Sauron.”



The film, based on the J.R.R. Tolkein classic, scored a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and has a 95% audience score.

Doctor Strange

“After a neurosurgeon loses the use of his hands he meets a mystical mentor who helps him harness magic to become the most powerful sorcerer on Earth.”



The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring film scored a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and earned an 86% audience score.