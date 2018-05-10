Netflix Unveils First ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Photos

The Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why will return for a second season on May 18, and he now have our first batch of photos from the new episodes.

Netflix just dropped the 12 new stills, which were taken by photographer Beth Dubber, from the upcoming season that give fans an idea of what to expect.

The shots show the characters dealing with the ongoing sexual assault and bullying scandals that rocked the Liberty High community, which will be a main focus of the season.

“We look at the ways that sexual assault has been perpetrated over a number of years and has been in fact documented, and also the ways in which the institutions — the athletic department, the high school itself — are in some ways complicit in letting that happen,” creator Brian Yorkey told The Hollywood Reporter.

Photos show some of the major players of the season, including Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe), Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) and Tony Padilla (Christian Navarro). Deceased character Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) also appears in two shots, despite her character’s death plotline being mostly resolved in season 1.

Scroll through to see all the photos from 13 Reasons Why season 2.

Bryce in Hot Water

Bryce’s sexual assaults were revealed at the tail-end of season 1, and it appears he will finally begin to answer for his crimes.

The shot shows his locker defaced with the word “RAPIST” as he angrily looks on.

Bryce vs. Mr. Porter

Bryce is also is seen in this still in an altercation with school counsellor Kevin Porter (Derek Luke).

Porter, who is accused of being negligent in treating Hannah’s suicidal thoughts, is seen grabbing Bryce around the throat and pushing him against a wall. It is unclear if Porter is confronting Bryce about his misdeeds or if this is a separate issue.

Mrs. Baker in Court

Olivia Baker (Kate Walsh), the mother of Hannah, has taken her accusations against the school and Hannah’s classmates to court.

She is shown here on the courthouse steps as members of the media gather around her.

Jessica Testifying

Jessica seems to be joining in the fight against the culture of sexual assault and bullying at Liberty High.

She is shown here showing photographs of her with the words “a drunk” and “slut” written on them that were presumably made by other students.

A serious COnversation

Jessica is also seen at school talking to two of the other major players: Clay and Alex Standall (Miles Heizer).

The trio seem to be having a serious conversation, presumably about the sexual assault scandal.

Alex Is Back

Alex is also shown here, back at school after recovering from a suicide attempt.

He has a walking stick covered in stickers, signalling that he was physically disabled by the incident.

A Surprise Guest

Clay is shown in his room, as usual, but his not alone with time.

Well, he actually is alone, but he seems to be having a conversation with a vision of the deceased Hannah.

A Conversation With Hannah

Hannah was seen (and heard) through the tapes and flashbacks in season 1, so Hannah appearing in current day settings seems to be the show’s strategy for season 2.

She is presumably a figment of Clay’s imagination offering advice on what he should do next.

Tony’s Car

Tony’s car is one of the most iconic props in the series, but it has seen better days.

Its back windshield is busted out, and Tony appears visibly shaken by the ordeal. He is comforted by anew character played by RJ Brown.

Tony Boxing

Tony seems be taking out some of his emotions in the gym, as he is shown her attacking a punching bag.

Brown’s character is also shown in this picture, indicating that he and Tony are close.

Justin on the Streets

Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn) seems to be having a tough time in season 2.

He is carrying a dirty duffel bag and seems depressed in the shot. He could possibly be homeless due to his ongoing issues with his family.

Meet Scott Reed

New character Scott Reed, played by Brandon Butler, appears in this final still.

It is unclear what his role in season 2’s events will be, but he is wearing a letterman jacket that points to him aligning with the school’s jocks.

All episodes of 13 Reasons Why‘s first season are currently streaming on Netflix. All of season 2’s episodes will be made available on May 18.