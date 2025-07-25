Nearly 100 Movies and TV Shows Coming to HBO Max in August 2025

Amid its rebrand back to HBO Max earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service is continuing to prove to be a streaming powerhouse.

As July quickly winds to a close, HBO Max released the full list of TV shows, movies, and originals joining the lineup in August 2025, a roster of content that features 96 titles.

Headlining HBO Max’s August additions will be Season 2 of James Gunn’s superhero action series Peacemaker. The series, starring John Cena in the titular role, will stream alongside recent seasons of network shows like Abbott Elementary and The Cleaning Lady, the HBO Original Documentary Series The Yogurt Shop Murders, about the 1991 brutal killing of four teens in an Austin frozen yogurt shop, and a new comedy special from comedian and podcaster Marc Maron.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).

Aug. 1

Alien: Covenant

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Couples Retreat (2009)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Enter the Warrior’s Gate

Get a Job (2016)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)

It Happened in Brooklyn

It’s Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Kung Fu Panda 2

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A

Lili

Macao

Madame Bovary (1949)

Madame Curie

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Millie

Miss Pinkerton

Mogambo

Mr. Skeffington

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Mrs. Parkington

My Favorite Wife

Neptune’s Daughter (1949)

New Moon (1940)

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Quo Vadis (1951)

Random Harvest

Roughshod

Rules Don’t Apply

Smarty

Stonewall

Storm over Wyoming

Survive the Night (2020)

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Life of Vergie Winters

The Long, Long Trailer

The Nun (2018)

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Racket (1951)

The Reluctant Debutante

The Water Diviner

Three on a Match

Till the End of Time

Two Weeks with Love (1950)

Union Depot

Unlocked (2017)

War on Everyone

Waterloo Bridge (1940)

Where Danger Lives

Yogi Bear (Movie)

You Hurt My Feelings

Aug. 2

Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery)

Aug. 3

The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Original)

Aug. 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network)

Aug. 5

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Original)

“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Aug. 6

Extreme Detailing (Discovery)

Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery)

See No Evil, Season 14 (ID)

Aug. 7

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery)

Aug. 8

Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)

Aug. 11

Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery)

Aug. 12

The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)

Aug. 13

A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID)

Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

The Woman King

Aug. 14

Hop, Season 1D (Max Original)

Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (Max Original)

Aug. 15

Stand Up To Cancer

The Legend of Ochi (A24)

The Prince, Season 2 (Max Original, Turkey)

Aug. 17

Mammals, Season 1 (BBC)

The House (HBO, 2017)

The Serial Killer’s Apprentice (ID, 2025)

Aug. 18

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Aug. 19

“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Aug. 21

Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Peacemaker, Season 2 (Max Original)

Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (Season 2 Companion Podcast)

Aug. 22

The Heritage, Season 1 (Max Original)

Aug. 23

Abbott Elementary, Season 4

The Cleaning Lady, Season 4

Aug. 24

Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Aug. 28

Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1

Aug. 29

Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)

Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Aug. 31

Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)