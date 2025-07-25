Nearly 100 Movies and TV Shows Coming to HBO Max in August 2025

Amid its rebrand back to HBO Max earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service is continuing to prove to be a streaming powerhouse.
As July quickly winds to a close, HBO Max released the full list of TV shows, movies, and originals joining the lineup in August 2025, a roster of content that features 96 titles.
Headlining HBO Max’s August additions will be Season 2 of James Gunn’s superhero action series Peacemaker. The series, starring John Cena in the titular role, will stream alongside recent seasons of network shows like Abbott Elementary and The Cleaning Lady, the HBO Original Documentary Series The Yogurt Shop Murders, about the 1991 brutal killing of four teens in an Austin frozen yogurt shop, and a new comedy special from comedian and podcaster Marc Maron.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).
Aug. 1
Alien: Covenant
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Couples Retreat (2009)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Enter the Warrior’s Gate
Get a Job (2016)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)
It Happened in Brooklyn
It’s Always Fair Weather
Jamboree!
Kung Fu Panda 2
Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A
Lili
Macao
Madame Bovary (1949)
Madame Curie
Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Millie
Miss Pinkerton
Mogambo
Mr. Skeffington
Mrs. Miniver (1942)
Mrs. Parkington
My Favorite Wife
Neptune’s Daughter (1949)
New Moon (1940)
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Quo Vadis (1951)
Random Harvest
Roughshod
Rules Don’t Apply
Smarty
Stonewall
Storm over Wyoming
Survive the Night (2020)
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Life of Vergie Winters
The Long, Long Trailer
The Nun (2018)
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Racket (1951)
The Reluctant Debutante
The Water Diviner
Three on a Match
Till the End of Time
Two Weeks with Love (1950)
Union Depot
Unlocked (2017)
War on Everyone
Waterloo Bridge (1940)
Where Danger Lives
Yogi Bear (Movie)
You Hurt My Feelings
Aug. 2
Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery)
Aug. 3
The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Original)
Aug. 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network)
Aug. 5
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Original)
“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
Aug. 6
Extreme Detailing (Discovery)
Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery)
See No Evil, Season 14 (ID)
Aug. 7
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery)
Aug. 8
Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)
Aug. 11
Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery)
Aug. 12
The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)
Aug. 13
A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID)
Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
The Woman King
Aug. 14
Hop, Season 1D (Max Original)
Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (Max Original)
Aug. 15
Stand Up To Cancer
The Legend of Ochi (A24)
The Prince, Season 2 (Max Original, Turkey)
Aug. 17
Mammals, Season 1 (BBC)
The House (HBO, 2017)
The Serial Killer’s Apprentice (ID, 2025)
Aug. 18
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
Aug. 19
“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
Aug. 21
Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV)
Peacemaker, Season 2 (Max Original)
Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (Season 2 Companion Podcast)
Aug. 22
The Heritage, Season 1 (Max Original)
Aug. 23
Abbott Elementary, Season 4
The Cleaning Lady, Season 4
Aug. 24
Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Aug. 28
Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1
Aug. 29
Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)
Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Aug. 31
Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)