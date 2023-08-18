NASCAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Reacts to Waffle-Inspired Paint Scheme for Watkins Glen Race (Exclusive)

When Ricky Stenhouse Jr. competes in the Go Bowling at the Glen race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, Aug. 20, fans may find themselves hungry for waffles. The 35-year-old driver recently unveiled a waffle-inspired paint scheme for his No. 47 car, meant to celebrate the launch of Eggo Brunch in a Jar, a cream liqueur produced in conjunction with Sugarlands Distilling Co. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Stenhouse who shared his reaction when he first saw the paint scheme.

"When I first looked at it, I was like, 'Oh dang, I've never seen a car that looks like this,'" Stenhouse exclusively told PopCulture. "But they did a killer job with it. I think a lot of the fans' reactions so far have been super positive and I think they're probably, one, maybe a little hungry for some Eggos, and two, probably pretty thirsty and wanting to try the new Sugarlands Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream. So I think this weekend the fans are going to be definitely looking to see where they can get it."

(Photo: Sugarlands)

Stenhouse also recommends getting Eggo Brunch in a Jar as it tastes like breakfast. "If you think about a waffles, maple syrup, a little smoked bacon flavored with a little bit of rum," he explained. "I mean, it's tasty. You can't go wrong."

The paint scheme will hopefully give Stenhouse the boost he needs to have a strong finish to the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. With him winning the Daytona 500 in February, Stenhouse is in a position to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Stenhouse has not won at Watkins Glen but knows a strong game plan will lead to success.

"A lot of strategy goes into these road course races," Stenhouse said. "You can have a fast car but have a bad strategy and end up not getting the results you want. So everybody's so competitive in our series right now, all the teams are really close. A lot of the drivers are really, really good. And it's just little small details make up big differences. And so for us, it's making sure that we pit at the right time and have fast pit stops and no mistakes on the track. So Watkins Glen is a neat racetrack. We've been going there for a long time and it's in a nice area of the country, a lot of elevation changes and a lot of fans pack that place."