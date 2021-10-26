Murderous Netflix Film Slashes Its Way Into the Top 10

Netflix’s focus on original content is proving to be a success, because yet another Netflix original film has enjoyed success as one of the most popular titles currently on the platform.The neo-murder-mystery In for a Murder, or W jak morderstwo in its native Polish, debuted on the platform on Tuesday, Oct. 19, quickly slashing its way onto Netflix’s streaming charts, which showcase the most popular films and series on the platform on a daily basis.

Based on a novel by Katarzyna Gacek, In for a Murder stars Anna Smolowik as Magda, a stay-at-home mom and avid reader of crime stories. Her otherwise boring and mundane life gets turned upside down following the discovery of a dead body in her quaint town. As she begins to investigate the woman’s murder, she discovers the deep secrets of her small town’s residents. Along with Smolowik, the drama stars Pawel Domagata, Szymon Bobrowski, and Piotr Adamczyk. It is directed by Piotr Mularuk.

In the week since its Netflix debut, In for a Murder has enjoyed a streak on the Top 10 streaming lists. While the film hasn’t yet made it onto the Top 10 overall list — which is currently being dominated by Locked & Key, Squid Game, and You, the original thriller that recently released its third season and is currently the most popular title on Netflix — it was No. 10 among movies on Monday after ranking No. 8 on Sunday, though it has since fallen out of the rankings. In For a Murder is still enjoying Top 10 success in other countries, including in Argentina, where it ranks No. 3 among films, and Poland, where it is the No. 2 movie, according to FlixPatrol data.

Despite its global success on the platform, In for a Murder isn’t necessarily earning rave reviews. Review site Leisure Byte gave the film three out of five stars, dubbing In for a Murder “a straightforward take on the genre” that is “a good watch for boring days.” Decider, meanwhile, said the movie was worthy of a “skip it” tag, writing that “you have to admire Smolowik’s winning performance. But beyond that, In for a Murder is mostly a dud.” However, the majority of respondents on a Twitter poll said others should stream the film rather than skip it.

In for a Murder is just one title on Netflix’s lengthy Netflix and Chills streaming lineup. That lineup offers a compilation of the best series and films to stream on the platform for Halloween season. You can view the list by clicking here.