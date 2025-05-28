More than 80 Movies and 20 TV Shows Coming to Peacock in June 2025

Peacock is getting ready for a new month of streaming!

With the final days of May here, NBCUniversal’s streamer has unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in June 2025.

Peacock will welcome summer entertainment in a big way, with dozens of beloved films joining its content catalog, including The Big Lebowski, The Day After Tomorrow, Dirty Dancing, Happy Gilmore, Jennifer’s Body, and more. Ahead of the July release of Jurassic World Rebirth, all six Jurassic Park movies will also be made available to stream, with Peacock also set to celebrate Jaws’ 50th anniversary with the addition of all four Jaws movies.

On the series front, Peacock will continue to add new weekly episodes of Poker Face Season 2 as well as Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, the latter of which will air its season finale on June 12. Other additions include Love Island USA Season 7 and The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets.

Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an additional $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in June 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

June 1

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

Anna and The Apocalypse

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Blue Crush

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

Capote

Captain Phillips

The Chronicles of Riddick

A Cowgirl’s Story

Daddy Day Care

The Day After Tomorrow

Death Wish

Deep Rising

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Erin Brockovich

A Fantastic Woman

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Force Majeure

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

I am Legend

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kick-Ass 2

Knock Knock

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mechanic

Megamind

Milk

My Little Pony: The Movie

Pariah

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

The Producers (2005)

Riddick

Runaway Bride

Safe House

Saved!

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Stonewall

Take This Waltz

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Tombstone

Up In The Air

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Date

White Bird in a Blizzard

Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America

The World’s End

It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)

June 2

Bros

NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)

June 3

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Premiere (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek

June 4

The Blackening

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Next Gen NYC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Rams

June 5

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Night Swim

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 7

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 8

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 9

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Ticket to Paradise

June 10

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)

June 11

Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.

High Ground

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)

NFL Explained

June 12

Drive-Away Dolls

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 9 – Under the Covers (Bravo)

June 13

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Resident Alien, Season 4 – Premiere (USA)

Top Chef, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

June 14

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 15

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws III

Jaws The Revenge

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 16

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 17

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 19

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Migration

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Revival, Season 1 – Premiere (SYFY)

June 20

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 21

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 22

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 23

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 24

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

New York Homicide, Season 3 – All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)

June 26

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 27

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 28

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 29

Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 30

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)