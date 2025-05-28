More than 80 Movies and 20 TV Shows Coming to Peacock in June 2025

Peacock is getting ready for a new month of streaming!
With the final days of May here, NBCUniversal’s streamer has unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in June 2025.
Peacock will welcome summer entertainment in a big way, with dozens of beloved films joining its content catalog, including The Big Lebowski, The Day After Tomorrow, Dirty Dancing, Happy Gilmore, Jennifer’s Body, and more. Ahead of the July release of Jurassic World Rebirth, all six Jurassic Park movies will also be made available to stream, with Peacock also set to celebrate Jaws’ 50th anniversary with the addition of all four Jaws movies.
On the series front, Peacock will continue to add new weekly episodes of Poker Face Season 2 as well as Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, the latter of which will air its season finale on June 12. Other additions include Love Island USA Season 7 and The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets.
Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an additional $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in June 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
June 1
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
Anna and The Apocalypse
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Blue Crush
Bride of Chucky
The ‘Burbs
Capote
Captain Phillips
The Chronicles of Riddick
A Cowgirl’s Story
Daddy Day Care
The Day After Tomorrow
Death Wish
Deep Rising
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Erin Brockovich
A Fantastic Woman
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Force Majeure
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
I am Legend
Jack Reacher
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji (1995)
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kick-Ass 2
Knock Knock
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mechanic
Megamind
Milk
My Little Pony: The Movie
Pariah
Patch Adams
Pitch Black
The Producers (2005)
Riddick
Runaway Bride
Safe House
Saved!
Scooby-Doo
Seed of Chucky
Shaun of The Dead
Stonewall
Take This Waltz
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Tombstone
Up In The Air
Van Helsing
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date
White Bird in a Blizzard
Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America
The World’s End
It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)
June 2
Bros
NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)
June 3
American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Premiere (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek
June 4
The Blackening
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Next Gen NYC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Rams
June 5
DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Night Swim
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 7
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 8
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 9
How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Ticket to Paradise
June 10
The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)
June 11
Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.
High Ground
Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)
NFL Explained
June 12
Drive-Away Dolls
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Finale (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)
Summer House, Season 9 – Under the Covers (Bravo)
June 13
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Resident Alien, Season 4 – Premiere (USA)
Top Chef, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
June 14
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 15
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws III
Jaws The Revenge
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 16
Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 17
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 19
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Migration
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Revival, Season 1 – Premiere (SYFY)
June 20
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 21
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 22
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 23
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 24
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
New York Homicide, Season 3 – All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)
June 26
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 27
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 28
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 29
Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 30
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)