More Than 130 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Tubi in August 2025

This coming August, Tubi subscribers will have dozens of new titles to add to their streaming lists.
With July quickly winding to a close, FOX’s free streaming service just gave viewers a look at what’s ahead with the full list of TV shows, movies, and Tubi originals arriving in August 2025.
As usual, the new month will put a spotlight on films, with all but eight of the upcoming arrivals being movies. In addition to Tubi original films including President Down, The Ultimate Vendetta, and Can’t Have it All, the streamer will stock plenty of fan-favorites in its streaming library, such as Baby Driver, The Wiz, Stand By Me, Holes, and Matilda, as well as all four Lethal Weapon films, nearly all of the Bring It On movies, and both Hotel Transylvania films.
From the earliest iteration of Looney Tunes to fellow animated classic cartoon The Yogi Bear Show to the beloved Saved by the Bell, Tubi will also have several hit series joining its lineup next month.
Keep scrolling to see all of the titles streaming on Tubi in August 2025.
Aug. 1
Accused – Season 1
Departure
The Kennedys
Looney Tunes (1930)
Marlon
Saved By The Bell
The Client List (2012)
The Yogi Bear Show
Baby Driver
Geostorm
Godzilla Vs. Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Live Free Or Die Hard
Meg 2: The Trench
Operation Fortune
Point Break (2015)
President Down
The Meg
The Prosecutor
Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
Volcano (1997)
Barely Lethal
Bottle Rocket
C’mon C’mon
Laggies
Moonlight
Mud
Queen & Slim
T2 Trainspotting
The Crucible
The Spectacular Now
A Low Down Dirty Shame
B.A.P.S.
Dead Presidents
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Double Cross
Guess Who
How High
How High 2
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Little Man
Norbit
Roll Bounce
Shaft
Slice
The Ultimate Vendetta
The Wiz
War Room (2015)
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight To The Finish
Bring It On: In It To Win It
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Chips (2017)
Code Name: The Cleane
I Spy
Identity Thief
Instant Family
Just Go With It
Pain & Gain
Sausage Party (2016)
The Back-Up Plan
The Heat (2013)
The Wedding Planner
The Wolf Of Wall Street
Wayne’s World
Oasis: Supersonic
One Direction: This Is Us
Tyson
A Man Apart
Across The Universe
Exodus: Gods And Kings
Footloose (2011)
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Higher Learning (1995)
La Bamba (1987)
Stand By Me
Street Dance
Street Dance 2
The Fighter
The Hate U Give
The Night Clerk
Twice Born
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
I See You
Priest
The Grudge 2 (2006)
The Omen (2006)
The Strangers: Prey At Night
Annie (2014)
Holes
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Little Big League
Matilda (1996)
Mighty Joe Young
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Robots (2005)
The Angry Birds Movie
Body Of Lies
Can’t Have It All
Flightplan
Ghost In The Shell (2017)
Night Hunter
Proud Mary
Safe House (’12)
Secret In Their Eyes
The Da Vinci Code
Bandidas
Bite The Bullet
Silverado
The Cowboys
The Long Riders
Aug. 8
XX
Aug. 13
Room 203
Aug. 15
Can’t Have It All
Aug. 16
Ouija: Origin Of Evil
Aug. 20
Girls Trip
Aug. 27
The Angry Birds Movie 2