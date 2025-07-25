More Than 130 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Tubi in August 2025

This coming August, Tubi subscribers will have dozens of new titles to add to their streaming lists.

With July quickly winding to a close, FOX’s free streaming service just gave viewers a look at what’s ahead with the full list of TV shows, movies, and Tubi originals arriving in August 2025.

As usual, the new month will put a spotlight on films, with all but eight of the upcoming arrivals being movies. In addition to Tubi original films including President Down, The Ultimate Vendetta, and Can’t Have it All, the streamer will stock plenty of fan-favorites in its streaming library, such as Baby Driver, The Wiz, Stand By Me, Holes, and Matilda, as well as all four Lethal Weapon films, nearly all of the Bring It On movies, and both Hotel Transylvania films.

From the earliest iteration of Looney Tunes to fellow animated classic cartoon The Yogi Bear Show to the beloved Saved by the Bell, Tubi will also have several hit series joining its lineup next month.

Keep scrolling to see all of the titles streaming on Tubi in August 2025.

Aug. 1

Accused – Season 1

Departure

The Kennedys

Looney Tunes (1930)

Marlon

Saved By The Bell

The Client List (2012)

The Yogi Bear Show

Baby Driver

Geostorm

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Live Free Or Die Hard

Meg 2: The Trench

Operation Fortune

Point Break (2015)

President Down

The Meg

The Prosecutor

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Volcano (1997)

Barely Lethal

Bottle Rocket

C’mon C’mon

Laggies

Moonlight

Mud

Queen & Slim

T2 Trainspotting

The Crucible

The Spectacular Now

A Low Down Dirty Shame

B.A.P.S.

Dead Presidents

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Double Cross

Guess Who

How High

How High 2

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Little Man

Marlon

Norbit

Roll Bounce

Shaft

Slice

The Ultimate Vendetta

The Wiz

War Room (2015)

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight To The Finish

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Chips (2017)

Code Name: The Cleane

I Spy

Identity Thief

Instant Family

Just Go With It

Pain & Gain

Sausage Party (2016)

The Back-Up Plan

The Heat (2013)

The Wedding Planner

The Wolf Of Wall Street

Wayne’s World

Oasis: Supersonic

One Direction: This Is Us

Tyson

A Man Apart

Across The Universe

Exodus: Gods And Kings

Footloose (2011)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Higher Learning (1995)

Instant Family

La Bamba (1987)

Stand By Me

Street Dance

Street Dance 2

The Fighter

The Hate U Give

The Night Clerk

Twice Born

War Room (2015

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

I See You

Priest

Slice

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Omen (2006)

The Strangers: Prey At Night

Annie (2014)

Holes

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Little Big League

Matilda (1996)

Mighty Joe Young

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Robots (2005)

The Angry Birds Movie

Body Of Lies

Can’t Have It All

Flightplan

Ghost In The Shell (2017)

Night Hunter

Proud Mary

Safe House (’12)

Secret In Their Eyes

The Da Vinci Code

Bandidas

Bite The Bullet

Silverado

The Cowboys

The Long Riders

Aug. 8

XX

Aug. 13

Room 203

Aug. 15

Can’t Have It All

Aug. 16

Ouija: Origin Of Evil

Aug. 20

Girls Trip

Aug. 27

The Angry Birds Movie 2