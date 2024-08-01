'Monster Inside' Subject Russ McKamey Charged With Attempted Murder and Rape

Russ McKamey owns and operates McKamey Manor, the 'extreme' haunted house attraction in Middle Tennessee that was the center of a Hulu documentary and subsequent investigation by the Tennessee Attorney General.

The owner of the controversial Middle Tennessee McKamey Manor haunted attraction that was the topic of Hulu's recent docuseries Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House has been arrested. Russ Alan McKamey was arrested at his home in Summertown, Tennessee on Friday, July 19 on suspicion of the rape and attempted murder of his girlfriend.

Court records from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office obtained by local outlet WKRN described multiple instances in which McKamey allegedly attempted to kill the victim. During a "domestic altercation" on July 17, McKamey allegedly strangled her until she was unconscious. McKamey was reportedly arrested following an incident on July 19 in which he allegedly raped and strangled her, during which the victim again lost consciousness.

McKamey was taken into police custody on July 19 on an initial charge of assault. He was booked into jail on a $1,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim. His bond was increased to over $100,000 after several additional charges were added, including attempted second-degree murder, rape, and domestic assault. McKamey is due in court on Aug. 6, per The Tennessean.

McKamey owns and operates McKamey Manor, a haunted house attraction, which he began operating on his Summertown property in 2017 after relocating from San Diego. According to McKamey Manor's website, McKamey Manor is a "10 (plus) hour EXTREME attraction" that is "not your typical 'BOO' Haunted House." Participants are required to complete a sports physical, obtain a doctors letter, pass a background check, and sign a 40-page waiver before participating, and they will "incur VERY physically and mentally demanding environments."

The manor, which authorities have reportedly been called to on several occasions, has come under scrutiny in recent years, with a 2019 petition dubbing the attraction a "torture chamber under disguise." In 2023, Hulu released a documentary about McKamey Manor featuring three former participants who described the various scenarios they endured and claimed there is no way to stop the tour.

Shortly after the documentary's release, the Tennessee Attorney General's Office in November launched an investigation into the attraction. A letter from Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti to McKamey shared by The Tennessean noted allegations of "horrors visitors are subjected to, which includes getting dragged via heavy chains or locked into confined spaces while water pours in."Skrmetti requested various documents and information pertaining to the claims and raised concerns about McKamey's "business practices."

McKamey responded by filing a 32-page lawsuit against the Tennessee Attorney General, stating that the request violates his First, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights and is also part of a larger effort to prevent him from "engaging in lawful conduct on his private property."

