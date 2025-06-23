‘MobLand’ Season 2 Fate Revealed at Paramount+

Paramount+ has renewed Guy Ritchie’s crime drama MobLand for a second season.

The streamer announced the renewal Monday, just three weeks after the breakout hit wrapped its record-breaking debut season on the platform.

Created by Ronan Bennett and executive produced by Ritchie, MobLand centers around two mob families as they clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives. The series stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

Photo Credit: Sophie Mutevelian/Paramount+

“TV was a brand-new world for me and I was reluctant to commit to a TV overall, but Chris, David, and the teams at Paramount and 101 Studios, completely changed my perspective with their bold creative vision and razor-sharp strategic insight,” writer and executive producer Jez Butterworth said. “Collaborating with Chris, David, Guy and our stellar cast has been nothing short of inspiring and I’m excited to dive into the second season of MobLand.”

MobLand premiered on Paramount+ in March and has become a massive hit for Paramount+. The show has drawn 26 million viewers since its debut, and MobLand now ranks as the second most-watched original series on the service, only behind Taylor Sheridan’s Landman. The series spent five consecutive weeks on Nielsen’s top 10 SVOD original series’ list, and holds a 75% critics score and 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“With over 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David C. Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances by Tom, Pierce, and Helen,” Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount and President of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment, said. “We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the United Kingdom.”

Added 101 Studios CEO, David C. Glasser: “MobLand was one of those incredible moments where Chris McCarthy came to us with the vision of creating the next great mob series, and after traversing the UK countryside in a quest to land Guy Ritchie, we both came to the realization that we knew the exact formula. With the extraordinary talent of Guy, Ronan, Jez and our incredible cast, we brought that vision to life.”

MobLand Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+.