‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 First Details Revealed

Netflix is getting ready to delve into the minds of serial killers in the second season of its original series, Mindunter.

The show, which is based on the 1995 book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, is set in the late 1970s, and follows two FBI agents who are tasked with interviewing serial killers to help solve current crimes, giving rise to the current process of modern serial-killer profiling, such as is depicted on popular crime drama Criminal Minds.

While there is not yet a premiere date set for the second season, the series having been announced for renewal before its freshman season even debuted in October, there are already details trickling in.

The second season of the Netflix original, which is set to start filming later this month, will see show runner David Fincher back in the director’s seat for the premiere and finale episodes, according to The Playlist. Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James, Killing Me Softly) will direct two episodes, while filmmaker, Carl Franklin (Devil In A Blue Dress, One False Move) will direct the rest.

The show will also see a shortened sophomore season, going from 10 episodes down to eight.

As show runner David Fincher previously revealed, the show will shift focus to the Atlanta Child Murders.

“Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta Child Murders, so we’ll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice,” Fincher told Billboard. “The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons.”

The Atlanta murders were a troubling case in 1979–81 where 28 African-American children, adolescents and adults total were killed. Wayne Williams was convicted in 1982 of two of the adult murders and sentenced to life imprisonment, though police announced that he was responsible for at least 23 of the 29 murders.

Mindhunter already has a key tie to the case, which makes it perfect to dive into.

John E. Douglas, who co-wrote the book the series is based on, profiled the killer ahead of his capture, and even claimed more assailants could have been involved. He also famously gave an interview with People after Williams’ capture that led to a major pushback from the FBI.

Mindhunter boasts a cast of fan-favorite actors, including Jonathan Groff (Glee, Looking) and Anna Torv (Fringe). Rounding out Mindhunter‘s main cast are Holt McCallany (Alien 3, Blue Bloods), Cotter Smith (The Americans), and Sonny Valicenti (Lady Dynamite).

All ten episodes of Mindhunter‘s first season are now streaming on Netflix.