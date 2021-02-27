'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': Teaser Showcases Emilio Estevez's Acting Return

✖

Disney's first teaser for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the long-awaited revival of the beloved 1990s hockey movie franchise, welcomes Emilio Estevez back to acting. Estevez returns as Godron Bombay, the former defense attorney who was forced to coach the Mighty Ducks youth hockey team as community service in the original film. This is Estevez's first appearance on television since a guest starring role on Two and a Half Men in 2008. It looks like Gordon still has a taste for hockey and helping underdogs, based on the teaser. The series will start on Disney+ on Friday, March 26.

Estevez has stayed out of the limelight for a long time. The actor's most recent movie was 2018's The Public, which he also directed. He has not been on television in over a decade. "It’s interesting to come back now using The Mighty Ducks as a re-entry vehicle," Estevez said during the Television Critics Association Press Tour, reports Deadline. Estevez said he told executive producer Steve Brill he would only come back if "we can capture the films fo the franchise, if we can create a cinematic experience and not just try to cash in on the nostalgia aspect of it." He believes they did just that in the 10-episode series.

In the new series, the Mighty Ducks is now the New England Patriots of youth hockey. They are very selective about who joins the team. Evan (Brady Noon) is a 12-year-old who was cut from the team but still wants to play hockey. His mother, Alex, played by Lauren Graham, tries to help him establish a new tea. She enlists Gordon Bombay to help start a new underdog youth hockey team. The rest of the cast includes Julee Cera, Taegen Burns, Swayam Bhatia, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins, and De’Jon Watts.

The show was created by Brill, who co-wrote all three original Mighty Ducks films, and The King of Queens veterans Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa. Estevez is also among the executive producers on the show. The actor starred in all three Mighty Ducks films, which were released in 1992, 1994, and 1996. All three are now available to stream on Disney+.

Disney previously showed a teaser for Game Changers in December, during the Disney Investor Day event. The clip was a mix of interviews with the cast and brief glimpses of the show. "When you tell somebody you are working on the Mighty Ducks reboot, it needs no further introduction," Estevez said in the clip. While Estevez might be excited about returning to the franchise, it is clear Gordon does not share the same level of excitement when it comes to coaching again.

"Once a Duck, always a Duck!" Estevez said in a statement in February 2020 when the show was announced. "After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket, and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+."